AMESBURY — Moving day is coming soon for many city departments.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said she met with her department heads when she first took office in January and was told by most that they were running out of space.
“Their space didn’t work for them, they had staff in a variety of buildings spread out across town,” Gove said.
Complicating matters is the more than 150-year-old Ordway Building, which houses Inspection Services and Fire Department administration and has lived “beyond its life,” according to Gove.
“Parts of the Ordway Building were considered unsafe 10 years ago,” she said. “The second floor is actually illegal right now. It has only one means of egress. The fire escape is unsafe and the roof needs to be repaired. The heating system also failed at the end of the last heating season. The costs involved outweigh keeping people there so, we are focusing on emptying it out.”
The City Council approved spending $150,000 from the stabilization fund last month to pay for the relocation of city departments and the roughly 14,000-square-foot Public Works building houses only six full-time employees.
The South Hunt Road office building makes for an excellent home for the Office of Community and Economic Development, Inspection Services and Public Health, which will all be moving there soon, Gove said.
“That will also include Conservation and Energy, which are also a part of the Community and Economic Development Department,” Gove said. “Those were some of the different departments which were scattered among different buildings, so they will now all be in the same place. Originally, there were more departments intended to be housed (in the Public Works building), so we are moving.”
Gove added that consolidating the three departments on South Hunt Road should make for a more convenient permitting process for residents.
“Anyone who is looking for a permit or is making improvements to their property or bringing new growth to Amesbury right now could go to the Ordway Building, end up at South Hunt Road and then be sent back to City Hall,” Gove said. “For me, it was very important to make it easier to do business in Amesbury and, right now, that permitting process is just not functional, for the staff nor the constituents. So, putting them physically in one place, will make it easier for both.”
She said the fire administration will head to the Elm Street fire station, which was closed indefinitely in August 2017 because of a failed concrete floor. The building has been mostly vacant ever since.
“The building cannot support a full fire truck right now,” she said. “But they have stored empty fire trucks over there and the offices will be on the second floor.”
The Ordway Building also houses the city’s Emergency Operations Center, which may take longer to move, according to the mayor.
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of phone lines down there and equipment,” Gove said. “But there is also a space in the back (of the Elm Street station) which we believe will become the new Emergency Operations Center.”
Gove said most of the Ordway Building should be empty before the next heating season begins.
“We don’t have an official timeline as of yet, but right now, we are shooting for before the snow flies,” she said. “The team over at the DPW building is working as feverishly as possible and they should be ready for a move-in within the next few months.”
Gove also said the city does not intend to restaff the Ordway Building.
“The Ordway Building is very old and unfortunately, it will be too costly to repair,” she said. “We will make future plans for that section of School Street and keep everyone posted on what that might be.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
