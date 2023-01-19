AMESBURY — While some are bemoaning the recent snow and little sunlight this winter, City Hall is embracing the “Winter Blues, the name of the newest art exhibit in the Friend Street building.
“Winter Blues” opened Wednesday as part of the “Art at City Hall” series and runs through March 30, when the next quarterly exhibit begins.
“Art at City Hall” subcommittee member Shannon Carroll, who formerly chaired the Amesbury Cultural Council, said artists can interpret the theme as they see fit.
“As with all of our themes for the gallery, it really is an open call to artists,” she said.
Carroll said the subcommittee was formed about six years ago.
“We worked with the previous mayor to kind of liven up the space,” she said. “It’s just right inside the front doors of City Hall, and it used to be in really rough shape.
“And then, City Hall decided to paint the whole interior and they worked with the Cultural Council on purchasing some hardware, Carroll added. “And so it was really a collaborative effort to try to liven up the space and reach out to the community more and engage them.”
All artists are welcome to submit their work, regardless if they live in the city or are a professional, according to Carroll.
“Amesbury has a very robust artist community and so it was just another place that we’d be able to showcase that,” she said. “And you don’t have to be a professional artist, kids are welcome to send something.
“We have about 30 spots in the gallery, so we can’t hang too much,” Carroll added, “but normally we get two to three pieces per individual when they’re submitting, and we pride ourselves on trying to fit in at least one piece from everyone who has submitted something.
“We don’t judge, we like to accommodate everyone who submits something if we’re able to, and we usually get just enough submissions to cover all the walls and very rarely do we ever have to turn anyone away,” she said.
Current Cultural Council Chairperson Margaret Leahy said her group is trying something a bit different with themes.
“This year, there is an effort to try to integrate the themes a little bit more with what’s going on in Amesbury at large,” she said. “Usually, the committee kind of comes up with the themes from their imaginations, but Amesbury is working on a master plan with big goals for 2030. So the ACC has had a discussion about maybe aligning some of the ‘Art at City Hall’ themes with some of Amesbury’s broader goals for arts and culture.”
Carroll said helping hands are always welcome.
“You don’t have to be a member of the Cultural Council to be a committee member and to help out with the gallery,” she said. “What that entails is helping to come up with the different themes, coordinating, taking down the show, helping to hang the new show. We’re always looking for interested individuals that might want to volunteer a few hours of their time.”
