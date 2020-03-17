AMESBURY — City Hall will be closed to the public for 20 days as of the end of the day Tuesday, March 17.
On Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all public and private schools in the state to close until Tuesday, April 7, public gatherings must be limited to 25 people or less and no on-premise consumption of food or drink will be allowed in restaurants or bars until Monday, April 6.
According to communica-tions director Caitlin Thayer, the Amesbury Public Library, the Council on Aging and city schools have already closed and City Hall will be closing to the public until April 6 as of the end of business on Tuesday.
In a press release, Mayor Kassandra Gove said the health and well-being of city staff and residents are her administration’s top priority.
“The decision to close City Hall to the general public was made with the public’s health in mind and also to take care of our staff and keep everybody healthy,” Gove said. “We recognize that this is a stressful time for many, and we want our staff to be able to take care of themselves and their families.”
Gove said her office will remain open and staffed. City staff will also continue to work even though the building is closed the public, and they be accessible by phone and email.
The Police and Fire Departments will continue to operate as usual and are asking the public to inform the dispatcher when calling if they are experiencing any cold or flu symptoms.
The city is also opening its Emergency Operations Center. Residents with COVID-19-related questions can call 978-388-8185. The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
In an e-mail, Thayer said the city is also working on a new public meetings schedule since the public will not be able to attend.
“We will be working closely with Amesbury Community Television to broadcast as many meetings as possible and will encourage residents to submit questions in advance via email or ask questions through Facebook live which will be read aloud,” Thayer wrote. “That information will be included on meeting agendas and on the event listings on our website, and we’re looking to start making those updates in the next day or two.”
Thayer added that the city is also expected to waive all interests and fees pertaining to excise tax, personal property, real estate, sewer and water bills that have a due date beginning March 11 and up until seven days after the Massachusetts state of emergency has been lifted.
Online payments can be made at https://unipaygold.unibank.com/customerinfo.aspx and a complete list of forms and payments can be found at www.amesburyma.gov/online-services.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
