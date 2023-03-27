AMESBURY — Council on Aging members just saw their calendars get a little busier as Cider Hill Farm recently announced a series of opportunities just for them.
“Summer Series at Cider Hill Farm" involves what are being called six "unique experiences" on the farm exclusive to the members of the COA. There will be one event per month, beginning in May and ending in October.
The first event will be on May 11 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Titled “Walking Tour & Plant Herbs,” it is described as a guided excursion through budding crops before going behind the scenes to the farm's greenhouses to create an arranged herb pot providing participants with farm fresh herbs all summer. They will leave with herb inspired recipes to make use of growing their own gardens.
COA Program Director Andrew Suggs said that the rumors of the possible partnership caused a lot of buzz at the COA's Costello Center.
“We are so fortunate to have the farm here as part of our community, and since we teased the programs, our members have been buzzing to find out what we have in store. So much so that we have lined up everything so we can also announce the farm will be graciously hosting us, not only for a special edition of our Breakfast with the Chiefs, but for the COA Annual Cookout in June as we kick off Amesbury Days,” Suggs said.
Cider Hill Farm Program Director Valerie Rosenberg shared that the excitement over the partnership is mutual.
"Cider Hill Farm is thrilled to collaborate with Amesbury Council on Aging. By partnering together, we've been able to build a full schedule of engaging, farm-based experiences exclusively for our community. We hope locals will take advantage of these events - each month brings something unique,” Rosenberg said.
COA Director Doreen Arnfield said she is excited to see the COA reestablishing partnerships that had been hampered by the pandemic. She said she is particularly excited to be having their annual cookout at the farm.
“We are going to have an entertainer who is going to be impersonating Johnny Cash and we are just really excited about having that kind of venue to offer our older adults,” Arnfield said.
Arnfield spoke glowingly of the long history between the COA and Cider Hill Farm.
“Having a beautiful farm in Amesbury, they are just the heart of the community. They have always been there to support us at the COA with donuts or with apples or just knowing that they are there. They have just always been there for us,” Arnfield said.
Suggs said registration for each experience will be made available on the first of the month the event is scheduled for. He added members can register at the Costello Center, located at 68 Elm St, or by calling the COA reception desk at 978-388-8138.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.