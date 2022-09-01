AMESBURY — Local residents young and old will have the opportunity to improve their health while having some fun at the Live Well Amesbury Festival on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amesbury Senior Center.
The Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging, the fundraising branch of the Amesbury Council on Aging, have taken over the lead role for organizing this year’s festival. The festival is a daylong community event, with the main component being the health fair.
Live Well Amesbury Chairperson Charlene Dolan spoke to the importance of building an all-inclusive festival around the health fair.
“The health bit is the key component. And if we don’t bring people of all ages in, well...it’s not always the older person making the decisions, so educating everyone is important,” Dolan said. “This is an opportunity to bring people together and build community connections, and I think the importance of those connections became even more obvious during the pandemic when people were isolated.”
The Amesbury Council on Aging provides many services for the elderly. During the pandemic, when vaccines became available, the council booked thousands of appointments for seniors in need. At this year’s fair, those who sign up online can get flu shots on sight, and will be provided with various health resources.
“I think it’s very important to let people know what services are out there, I think a lot of times people have no idea where to go for specific things,” President of the Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging Lee Ford said. “So at the health fair we have people in all areas of healthcare, so if they have questions about where to go for whatever, there is somebody there at the health fair who can help them.”
At a time where there are so many issues plaguing the public consciousness, Ford worries that seniors may be forgotten to an extent.
“I think that it’s really important to have people who are committed to advocating for seniors, because I think that sometimes even though it’s the largest growing piece of the population, I think that sometimes seniors are left behind because people don’t think about them a lot,” Ford said. “Their focus may be more on education for children or sports programs, but seniors especially during the last 2 years, need a lot of services.”
Director of the Council on Aging Doreen Arnfield emphasized that it is not only physical health that they seek to promote at the festival.
“Yes that’s important, it prevents people from driving and other things, but mental health is more important than ever since the pandemic, it’s always been important but people are more aware of it now,” Arnfield said. “So mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, all those dimensions of health are important.”
On top of being dedicated to providing help and resources to the elderly of Amesbury, the festival provides an opportunity to help them remain a part of the community by letting them connect with the younger generation. Arnfield hopes that their continued efforts will help people overcome any preconceptions they have about seniors, saying they are just “older adults.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
