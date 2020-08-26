AMESBURY — Elvis Presley and The Beatles (tribute bands) are headed to the Amesbury Senior Community Center next month.
The Amesbury Council on Aging traditionally holds a one-day health fair each September. But, according to program coordinator Andrew Suggs, 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted the council to up its game.
The council will host its free, outdoor Health and Wellness Festival at the Senior Community Center each Wednesday in September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"The idea is to help get everyone back out," Suggs said. "So we'll be doing a whole day of events each Wednesday. Normally, we would have about 300 people coming through the building with sponsors in every room that we have here (during the annual health fair.) But that is not possible with social distancing and everything. So we thought that this would be a good way to reach out and allow the community to get involved."
Each day of the Health and Wellness Festival kicks off with Exercise with Paula at 9 a.m. to be followed by outdoor games, trivia challenges and grab-and-go lunches.
"Working with Elder Services and Vermette's Supermarket, we will be sponsoring a free, grab-and-go lunch every Wednesday," Suggs said.
The festival will feature a unique raffle, he said.
"We have been going to local businesses which have supported us in the past and we are buying gift certificates from them. We are trying to share the wealth with the sponsors who have helped us in the past," Suggs said. "It has been such a tough time for everybody, we wanted to be a real community event and show those who have supported us that we want to help them just as much."
The festival will include a concert in the parking lot each Wednesday: Josef Nocera on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16; Chuck Wright and Dan Cleary on Sept. 9; an Elvis Presley tribute on Sept. 23 and a Beatles tribute on Sept. 30.
CVS Minute Clinic will offer free flu shots each day of the festival.
Suggs said the Senior Community Center has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but the Council on Aging's social service work has kept the staff "very busy."
"We did get our exercise classes back starting in July," Suggs said. "We have also been doing online events like a weekly social hour and a trivia game show as well as virtual vacations."
