AMESBURY — As folks reach their golden years, the thought of planning for one’s future may not seem necessary.
But that’s not the case, especially when it comes to finances. With that in mind, seniors looking to control their destiny are encouraged to attend Coffee Talk on Friday at the Amesbury Council on Aging’s Costello Center.
Starting at 10 a.m., the topics to be discussed include estate planning, life insurance and financial planning. Among the experts assembled for the discussion are Dalton & Finegold attorneys Althea Volper and Kerri Tolman, Boston Mutual’s Rosie Gonzalez, Ameriprise Financial’s Kristen Beyer Schulz and BHHS real estate agent Chris Moore.
Volper will speak on estate planning while Tolman talks about the homestead. Gonzalez will speak on life insurance and Beyer Schulz will focus on financial planning.
“With this population, naturally the topics that are going to be discussed on Friday are just normal things that you’re curious about as you get older,” Amesbuy COA Director Doreen Arnfield.
Arnfield added that she hopes the event is so well-attended that they can schedule similar discussions once a year.
“We get questions here and there thrown at us, so we know that it’s important. The beauty of this particular one is that we have multiple experts in the room talking about multiple areas of finances, estate planning and insurance,” Arnfield said.
Program Director Andrew Suggs explained the format.
“They’re all going to probably speak for like 10 to 15 minutes and then do a Q&A,” Suggs said.
Arnfield encourages anyone interested to call the COA and reserve a space. She said 30 people attended a similar event they held.
“We’d love to get a full room,” she said.
Arnfield said she hopes people will take time out of their day to come learn.
“Not everybody in the summertime wants to think about these things, but if you have investments or you have life insurance, these questions come up,” she said. “Rather than try to answer them individually as they come in, just having everybody in the same room I think is just valuable.”
Suggs said events such as this would not be possible without the contributions of local organizations.
“We’re very fortunate the community support us so well,” Suggs said.
He explained how their relationship with Dalton & Finegold helped secure the other presenters for the event.
“Althea from Dalton & Finegold approached us after our last one that went so well, and after some of the questions they got, they reached out to have Boston Mutual and Ameriprise come out to add on that extra,” Suggs said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.