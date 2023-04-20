AMESBURY — The Council on Aging continued its annual tradition of celebrating the volunteers who make its work possible by hosting an appreciation luncheon Wednesday at Holy Family Parish Hall.
In addition to providing a meal and dessert to volunteers, there was also entertainment courtesy of comedian and magician Johnny Pizzi, described as the unofficial magician of the New England Patriots.
Council Program Director Andrew Suggs said Pizzi was a hit.
“People were laughing, some of the ladies were getting way more involved than I think they planned on, but everyone was having a great time,” Suggs said.
He said about 100 people attended and enjoyed the opportunity to socialize with those they may not have seen for some time.
“It was nice to have all the volunteers in a room together,” Suggs said. “A lot of them do not actually ever get to meet each other because they volunteer different shifts or different programs.”
Council Director Doreen Arnfield said the event was all about thanking the volunteers who make their work possible.
“We are just a city department, and without our volunteers and without our friends group, we couldn’t do half of what we do,” she said. “So the residents and people that enjoy classes here, and all sorts of support groups and outreach services, there’s so much that we do that without our volunteers we just couldn’t do even half of it.”
Suggs echoed that sentiment.
“The amount of help we get from this community and our volunteers is just amazing. And having a day to actually celebrate them, it’s one of our favorite events that we get to do every year,” Suggs said.
Arnfield spoke of the high quality of people who become volunteers and the positive attitude they bring to the organization.
“People come in on a regular basis, they are here rain or shine, and even during snowstorms they show up. And they’ll tell you themselves, volunteering – they get as much out of it as they give,” Arnfield said.
She said they are always looking for new volunteers to help out.
“There is really a sense of community here,” Arnfield said. “The volunteers I think feel that, I hear that from them. And so if anybody’s looking to do something, it does not have to be a large commitment. It can be a small one, but every little bit helps.”
