AMESBURY — Amesbury Community Theatre will embark on a daring production this weekend when it performs “The Odd Couple: the Female Version” with actors in front of a live audience.
“The Odd Couple: the Female Version” is an updated version of Neil Simon’s 1965 comedy about a pair of opposites turned roommates (Florence Unger and Olive Madison), which the author adapted for female leads in 1985.
Michelle Spadafora, the owner and director of Amesbury Community Theatre, said although her nonmusical performance would not require its actors to wear face masks, her performers felt more comfortable doing so.
“The cast felt that ticket sales were stalling because they weren’t wearing masks,” Spadafora said. “So, they have made the conscious decision to remain masked through the entire performance.”
She said her theater’s studio at Stage One Cinema Pub has a 70-seat capacity on a normal day but she is only selling 30 tickets per show this weekend.
“We will be at less than 50% of our capacity,” Spadafora said. “All of the seating will be 6 feet apart, except for requested pods for family members.”
Hannah Balaam, 16, is playing the role of Florence Unger and said she and her fellow high school-aged cast members from Amesbury, Georgetown and Newburyport decided to go with masked performances both public safety and potential box office appeal.
“We feel that more people will come and we feel more comfortable wearing masks because there is so much physical contact between the cast,” Balaam said.
She said being able to put on a production in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is very important to her and fellow cast members.
“We had to cancel both of our shows in the spring because of all this,” Balaam said. “It is really nice just to have some normalcy during this really difficult, crazy time.”
Hailey Howgate, 17, plays Olivia Madison. The Newburyport High School student said acting while wearing a mask has been a valuable lesson.
“It definitely forces you to think more about what your entire being is doing while acting and not just the expressions on your face,” Howgate said. “This really is the full-body acting experience.”
Balaam said she has learned a lot from her latest show.
“I’m using my hands a lot more and also my eyes and the upper half of my face,” Balaam said. “You also have to be louder, which is not a problem for me. But I know that it is a little more difficult for some people. It is a bit of a challenge but it is a good challenge because it gets you using other parts of your body that you wouldn’t normally use, instead of just talking.”
Having a masked cast has also taught the actors how to up their game, according to Spadafora.
“They are also learning that they have to know their lines,” she said. “Generally, if you flub a line, you may have another one of the actors looking at you in a way that tells you you messed up. They can’t do that with a mask covering their face. So they have to be on top of the flow of the show or they are going to be in a bit of trouble.”
The curtain on “The Odd Couple: the Female Version” goes up at Stage One Cinema Pub, (109R Main St.), beginning Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. For more information go to www.amesburycommunitytheatre.org.
“We really need our audience’s support,” Spadafora said. “Because we are struggling through all of this. So, whatever they can do to help us offer this program for their kids and their kids to come is greatly appreciated.”
Spadafora and her cast and crew know that the show must go on, global pandemic or not.
“I’m hoping the audience will still appreciate the performers because the masks certainly take something away from it,” Spadafora said. “But the safety of people is more important.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.