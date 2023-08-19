SALEM, N.H. — An Amesbury firm is playing a major role in the restoration of a town landmark.
Salem’s Old Town Hall has been under renovation for several years with the window contract awarded to Alison Hardy, owner of Window Woman of Amesbury.
The work involves restoring a building with a rich history. The town’s original meetinghouse was built in 1738 by Henry Sanders. In 1838, the meetinghouse was moved to its current location on Main Street.
The building served as a place of worship, courthouse and Salem’s first town hall. In 1900, a major renovation was undertaken by the town and Edward F. Searles to celebrate Salem’s 150th anniversary.
The project included a raised roof design and six signature arched windows. The Old Town Hall is now the home of the Salem N.H. Historical Society Museum.
Major restoration of the building began three years ago with contractors expected to follow strict historic guidelines for the restoration. The museum’s 34 wavy glass windows needed to be removed and restored.
The 26 windows on the first two floors have been restored. The third tier-arched windows were recently removed and brought to the Window Woman shop for repair and fresh paint.
Brian Flanagan, president of the Salem N.H. Historical Society, praised the Amesbury firm’s work.
“Alison Hardy succinctly outlined the scope and protocol of window restoration early on,” Flanagan said in a news release. “Her transparent collaboration with the phases, schedules, and change orders ensures a win-win with our project.
“The craftspeople of Window Woman are imaginative, curious and clever – they love the challenge of discovering the design and condition of each window at the museum,” Flanagan added.
Earl Clague and John Burke teamed up to remove the two pairs of balcony windows. Jarod Clague climbed to the upper attic crawl space to retrieve the two semicircle eve windows, the release said.
Kelly Ferguson and Heather Wallace reinstalled a pair of freshly restored kitchen windows. They are happy to describe their craft and the operation of the rope, pully, and counterweight systems from 19th century window design, Flanagan said.
The window restoration project is to be completed in December when the arched windows will be refitted into the wood-frame channels.
