ROCKPORT — After a year and a half of searching, Rockport has filled its vacant conservation agent seat. It also named a new conservation commissioner.
John Lopez was appointed to the position of conservation agent by selectmen at their Sept. 27 meeting.
“His background is uniquely suited to be able to help us get the Conservation Commission engine running again and help move us forward in a very positive way,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira during the meeting. “We’re very fortunate to have someone with experience (in the field) which is a challenge these days to come by.”
For the past 14 years, Lopez has served as Amesbury’s conservation agent and as a technical staff liaison for that town’s Open Space Committee. Lopez said he’s currently assisting the committee with revising its open space plan. The plan, he explained, will be one of the first in the state to incorporate environmental vulnerability and resilience data procured through a state grant.
Prior to that, Lopez was a member of Georgetown’s Conservation Commission and Open Space Committee. He also had his hand in national politics, previously serving as a marine policy legislative aide in Washington, D.C., for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lopez holds a master’s degree in marine affairs with an emphasis on coastal zone management and ocean management and policy from the University of Rhode Island. He told selectmen last week that he was eager to get back into coastal zone management as it’s his “thing.”
“I’m at Pebble Beach year-round looking at birds,” he said, “so I thought this would be a unique opportunity to indulge myself and provide my expertise to the town.”
Lopez will begin his new role in Rockport on Thursday, Oct. 20.
