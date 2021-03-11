Amesbury considers 25 mph speed limit

AMESBURY — The City Council is mulling a move to reduce the city’s speed limit to 25 mph in thickly settled residential and business districts.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has co-sponsored a measure along with District 1 City Councilor Pam Gilday that would adopt a 25 mph speed limit for most of the city.
Gilday said she has been intending to put such an order forward since she was appointed to the council in 2017.
“Whenever I am out campaigning, the thing that most people ask about is speed and volume on their roadways,” Gilday said.
Gove said she has also heard concerns about speeding.
“District 1 sees excessive vehicular traffic and speeding,” Gove said. “But I also get a number of phone calls from the community and from all corners with feedback about how fast people are driving and how many people are on our roads.”
Gilday said a person’s perception of speed is different when at home.
“There are less cars on the road, so the ones that are out there are perhaps driving a little faster and not paying as much attention,” Gove said. “There are also more people at home so they are seeing what is going on in their neighborhoods and we really feel like it is time to adopt this and drop the speed limit down to something more applicable to densely settled districts.”
Gilday said the Traffic and Transportation Committee had recently been studying traffic issues on Main Street when speed and volume concerns on Rocky Hill Road came to her attention and prompted her to file a measure to lower the speed limit.
“You really don’t think of it if you don’t use Rocky Hill Road but it is really heavily traveled, and speed and volume is a problem,” Gilday said. “That led into a bigger conversation about Main Street and Merrimac Street and on it goes. I also live on a busy street and I understand the concern.”
State law allows municipalities to lower their speed limits to 25 mph in certain districts. Taking advantage of state law lets residents know the city is thinking about their safety, Gilday said.
“When you reduce the speed limit by even 5 mph, you reduce what people can get away with, so to speak,” Gilday said. “So, let’s take advantage of this option that the state has given us.”
Gilday said speeding concerns stretch well beyond her district.
“We have so many roadways in Amesbury that will benefit from this reduction of 5 mph,” Gilday said. “I didn’t want to put this forward without the mayor’s support and we have that now. So this bill is going forward and I am very excited about that.”
Gilday said she would like to see the limit lowered to 25 mph in all of the city’s thickly settled residential and business districts.
The measure received a first reading at the City Council’s meeting Tuesday. The council unanimously forwarded the measure to the Ordinance and Traffic and Transportation committees.
A public hearing on the measure is scheduled for the City Council’s meeting April 15.
“Newburyport has adopted this,” Gove said. “They have a citywide, 25 mph speed limit and we haven’t done that yet.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
