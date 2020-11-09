AMESBURY — Extending the mayor’s term from two to four years is one of 10 possible changes to the city charter that could be put before voters next November.
The charter is the city’s governing document. It dictates and defines the powers and roles of its municipal government and must be reviewed every 10 years.
Former Mayor Ken Gray put out the call to form the Charter Review Commission in late 2018 and the seven-member board, which includes District 4 City Council Nick Wheeler and former Councilors Christian Scorzoni, Anne Ferguson and Jonathan Sherwood, met during a public forum last week.
Scorzoni said the charter is “essentially our town constitution” and that the Charter Review Commission has been meeting twice a month since June.
He also said the city posted a public survey seeking input on 10 possible policy changes from local residents last month that received 268 responses.
When asked if the mayor’s term should be extended from two to four years, 56% of respondents backed the idea while 35% said no, 7% were not sure and 2% showed no preference.
Extending the terms a city councilor sits from two to four years was not so popular, with 55% saying no, 27% yes, 12% were not sure and 6% had no preference.
Whether the School Committee should receive a paid, annual stipend also met with a mostly positive response with 63% of respondents saying yes, 28% saying no, 6% were not sure and 3% had no preference.
Allowing the School Committee to elect its chairman/chairwoman was also a popular idea with 78% of respondents saying yes, 15% saying no, 4% were not sure and 3% had no preference.
Changing a seat on the Planning Board from an elected to an appointed position was given a more negative response with 44% saying no and 41% saying yes, 11%, were not sure and 4% had no preference. The idea of doing the same with the public library board of trustees broke down with 41% saying yes. 44% no, 6% were not sure and 8% had no preference.
Expanding the option of using a nonbinding ballot question during elections outside of the biannual municipal election cycle was also proposed and 83% said yes while 9% said no, 5%, were not sure and 3% had no preference.
Lowering the signature requirements for public hearing petitions down from 150 was not popular with 57% saying no, 28% said to make the change, 11% were not sure and 4% had no preference.
Lowering signature requirements for placing citizen initiatives on a municipal ballot down from 20% of registered voters did not go over well either, 53% of respondents said no, while 32% said yes, 12% were not sure and 3% had no preference.
Increasing the signature requirements for placing citizen initiatives on a municipal ballot up to at least 25% of registered voters also received a mostly negative response with a 49% saying no, 26% saying yes, 19% were not sure and 6% had no preference.
Decreasing the minimum voter participation required for a recall election of an elected official down from the current 30% of registered voters did not go over well with 64%, saying no, 18% saying yes, 14% were not sure, and 4% had no preference.
The Charter Review Commission will meet again Thursday and intends to issue a final report that incorporates technical feedback it has received from the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management, as well as any policy recommendations by the end of November.
The commission’s recommendations will then be submitted to the City Council and Mayor Kassandra Gove and any final changes to the charter will ultimately be submitted to the voters during next year’s municipal election in November.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.