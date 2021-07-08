AMESBURY — The City Council is considering how to license and regulate short-term rental units.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and District 1 City Councilor Pam Gilday co-sponsored a pair of measures that received first readings from the council June 8.
The first measure would place a 3% community impact fee on each transfer of occupancy for a professionally managed, short-term rental unit. The second measure would do the same for a short-term rental in a two- or three-family dwelling that also serves as the owner's primary residence.
Both measures were unanimously forwarded by the council to the Finance and Ordinance committees on June 8 and are expected to receive public hearings Tuesday.
Gilday said adopting the two ordinances would represent "low-hanging fruit" for the council.
"These would simply give us a chance to accept these options," Gilday said. "They are really easy to do, so let's just get them out of the way now."
Gilday added that community impact fees would give the city additional funding to deal with public safety or public health issues that could arise from short-term rentals.
"This would preserve community peace, neighborhood peace, and would minimize the negative impacts on community services like police and fire," Gilday said. "But I think the most important part is to protect the long-term rental unit inventory."
She said approving the two measures soon would also give the city a chance to begin looking at setting up future licensing and regulations for short-term rentals.
"This is simply allowing the city to accept an option that has been provided to it by the state," she said. "There's really nothing that creative going on here."
The state placed a 5.7% excise tax on short-term rentals of 15 days or more in 2018. Amesbury would not be alone in entertaining new regulations or fees for short-term rentals.
Salisbury has already placed a 6% surcharge on short-term rentals, while the Newburyport City Council had been considering a zoning amendment to regulate short-term rental units.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.