AMESBURY — The city will be on its own if it decides to move the elementary school project to South Hampton Road, making it ineligible to receive $23.9 million in state funding.
Last fall, city voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build the new school next to Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road.
The city has been working in conjunction with the Massachusetts School Building Authority since 2015 to build the new school and the quasi-independent government authority has pledged $23.9 million for the project.
Mayor Kassandra Gove also recently signed a 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond with Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. to pay for the project.
But a petition asking the city to rethink the project has received more than 1,100 signatures and roughly 50 people came out to voice their concerns about the proposal Saturday during a joint meeting of the School Committee and the City Council at Landry Memorial Stadium.
Signers of the petition have asked that the city take more time to consider the project and either build a new school or renovate Amesbury Elementary School on South Hampton Road, instead of constructing a school on Lions Mouth Road.
MSBA Executive Director John McCarthy could not make it to the public comment session Saturday but he sent a letter, at Gove’s request, instead. The letter can be found in the joint School Committee/City Council meeting package at amesburyma.gov/city-council/events/102306.
In the letter, McCarthy states that the MSBA “will not reconsider nor deviate from the project site as approved.”
“Should the city of Amesbury wish to change their site or look for reconsideration on the already approved project, they will need to remove their existing Statement of Interest, then submit a new Statement of Interest for a proposed project and await a second invitation from the MSBA, and would no longer be eligible for the grant of $23,942,384,” McCarthy wrote.
McCarthy spoke to The Daily News on Wednesday and said he has yet to encounter a situation like the one playing out in Amesbury.
“I’ve been here since 2012 and have never seen a district do what Amesbury is trying to do,” McCarthy said. “They get to do what they want. But, if they are not playing by our rules, then they don’t get to have our grant.”
When a district files a statement of interest, it is in competition with all the other municipalities that have done the same, McCarthy said.
“The first question would be: When would they get invited back into the process?” McCarthy said. “A good example of that is Lincoln, which didn’t get as far as Amesbury did. They were voting (on funding) and they lost their vote because people wanted to change the design and it didn’t like the way the building was situated on the site. They were out of our pipeline and never rose to the top again to be invited in and they are building it all on their own now.”
McCarthy reiterated that the MSBA only approved Amesbury’s proposal to build a school on Lions Mouth Road.
“We could make some changes to the plan if they were moving a classroom or something like that,” McCarthy said. “But we are talking about moving the entire site. You can’t just pick up a building and drop it somewhere else.”
In an email, Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Gove has had conversations with the MSBA about “the various options for this project based on community feedback and because of the pandemic.”
“The MSBA made it clear that if this project does not move forward as outlined in the project scope, we will lose the funding,” Thayer said. “Mayor Gove requested the letter so residents could see that information for themselves directly from the MSBA.”
Thayer added that the City Council is expected to discuss the issue further at its meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. The School Committee will hold a special meeting on the matter Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“We understand the position of the MSBA,” Thayer wrote.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
