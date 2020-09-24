AMESBURY — The elimination of 15 positions in the School Department appears to have been averted after the City Council voted Tuesday night to add $700,000 to the mayor's operating budget, while also cutting their own pay.
Mayor Kassandra Gove had presented the council with a $64.6 million general fund operating budget that represented a 5% increase over last year's $61.5 million allocation.
Gove's proposal included a $32.7 million operating budget for the school district but the School Committee requested $33.6 million to avoid what Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said could lead to cutting 15 positions.
The City Council had the option of adding to the mayor's school budget and met for a public hearing on the matter Tuesday night. After what was at times a contentious Finance Committee meeting, the council eventually voted 7-2 to add $700,000 to the school budget, with Councilors Matt Einson and Tim Kisieleski opposed.
The City Council also voted unanimously to reduce its own operating budget by $25,000 — the council's pay for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in June.
Einson said he could support adding $200,000 to the mayor's budget to save the Cashman Elementary School library program as well as the foreign language program at Amesbury Middle School.
"We are talking about increasing taxes on the taxpayer," Einson said. "Because that is what we are doing."
At-large Councilor Adrienne Lennon voiced her support for the full School Committee budget because, as she said, "the city is ready to invest in education."
"We're ready for this," she said. "We don't need to live in the past and we don't need to be reliving the history of Amesbury. We need to be moving forward."
Councilor Nick Wheeler found himself in a debate with Lennon after he mentioned that the unemployment rate in Amesbury is 17%.
"What do you know about economics?" Lennon asked.
"To say that we are going to give the School Department everything when every other department has been asked to make cuts is not fair to every other department," Wheeler responded. "I could be pushed to go as far as the $200,000."
Pam Gilday also voiced her concern about adding too much to the school budget and found herself embroiled in an argument with Lennon, which was eventually broken up by Finance Committee Chairman Steve Stanganelli.
"I will bring in my three children at any moment now and have a more civil conversation," Stanganelli said.
Lennon stated her case again to adopt the School Committee's budget.
"There is only one option here," she said. "Anything less than that is going to involve us appropriating funds to the schools every month of the year for the rest of the fiscal year. I don't know where that money is going to come from, snow and ice? Is that the idea?"
Gilday restated her position that she could not back funding the full $900,000.
"The problem is that there is just a financial concern that is just bigger than all of us," Gilday said. "It is an extraordinary year."
The City Council eventually voted down requests to add $250,000 and $450,000 to the school budget before settling on $700,000.
The council then voted 7-2 to adopt a $65.3 million operating budget.
Fulgoni thanked the council Wednesday.
"I sincerely appreciate the City Council's support of the additional funding to address the inadequacies of the mayor's budget," he said. "Since the City Council worked so hard to close that gap, we will work equally as hard to try to come up with other remedies that will also make sure that no one loses their livelihood."
The mayor's proposed budget was expected to add $555.28 to the annual tax bill of a typical single-family homeowner with property assessed at $420,634.
According to City Assessor Jason DiScipio, and based on fiscal 2020 numbers, adding $700,000 to a $64.6 million operating budget means the average single-family homeowner with property assessed at $402,729 could expect to pay an additional $112.76 in annual property taxes.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
