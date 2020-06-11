AMESBURY — The City Council began to pull together a $4.6 million, one-twelfth operating budget for July when it unanimously forwarded a request to adopt a continuing appropriations budget to the Finance Committee on Tuesday night.
The city is operating on a $61.3 million operating budget. Mayor Kassandra Gove previously said that given the COVID-19 state shutdown, she wishes to proceed with a one-twelfth budget at least for July before submitting a full fiscal 2021 operating budget in the coming months.
The mayor’s proposed $4.6 million July budget represents a level services allocation from July 2019 and includes: $331,308 to fund the Police Department; $318,433 to fund the Fire Department; $105,610 for library services; $135,137 for Public Works Department expenses; and $119,200 for refuse and disposal.
The mayor's request does not include the School Committee’s $1 million, one-twelfth budget approved Saturday.
But, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer, the School Committee budget will be included in the mayor’s number when the issue is taken up by the Finance Committee on June 23.
The City Council will hold a special meeting directly after the Finance Committee meeting June 23 to take a vote on the one-twelfth budget for July before fiscal 2021 begins July 1.
The council unanimously referred a request for a tax increment financing deal with Archgrove Hospitality to the Finance Committee and the Economic Incentives Committee. Archgrove intends to build a $16 million, 65,000-square-foot hotel at the corner of Route 110 and Elm Street
If approved, a tax increment financing deal would temporarily lower Archgrove’s property tax bills before incrementally raising them back up.
The New Hampshire-based hotel company also made use of a tax increment financing deal when it built and opened the $10 million, 92-room Hampton Inn Amesbury on Elm Street in 2016.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
