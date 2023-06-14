AMESBURY — The City Council on Monday approved the city’s fiscal 2024 budget, which will see a $4.1 million increase over last year but still left the school system wanting more than the $700,000 raise it eventually received.
The council voted 8-1 to adopt the $83,002,635 budget, with President Nick Wheeler the lone dissenter. It marks a $4,121,502 increase over the fiscal 2023 appropriation of $78,881,133.
The budget increase means that tax bills will rise $585 based on the fiscal 2024 estimated average home value of $582,836, according to figures released by the city.
Entering the public comment portion of the hearing Monday, the matter on everyone’s minds was the school budget with educators looking for a $903,000 increase.
Numerous people, many wearing the trademark red shirts of the teachers union – AFT Amesbury, stood outside City Hall before taking to the podium to share their support for a fully funded school budget.
Among them was AFT Amesbury President Cindy Yetman, who began her comments by highlighting how everyone has felt the impact of inflation this year.
She noted how Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and the School Committee were able to find a middle ground with a 5.58% increase, somewhere between McAndrews recommendation of an 8.82% increase and Mayor Kassandra Gove’s recommendation of 3%.
“I come to ask you to approve at a minimum the School Committee’s recommended budget,” she said. “Any further reductions from this 5.5% increase from the school budget approval board will directly impact students and services.”
After more than half an hour of public comment, the council read the budget out loud before debating objections. Discussion began with the school budget, which is was what drew most of those in attendance.
Councilor Steve Stanganelli began his remarks by acknowledging that as a parent, he wished that teachers and the school system could get all the money they needed and then some.
He also noted that the council recently adopted a state law that allows it to exceed Gove’s suggested school budget at the recommendation of the School Committee. He then shared why he believed that would not be a feasible plan.
“By approving a $903,000 increase, the risk of us going to an override is very great. That is not going to be an acceptable path,” Stanganelli said.
Councilor Adrienne Lennon was the most vocal proponent of the School Committee’s budget request. Lennon said she and other councilors had taken time to look at the municipal budget to see if there was anywhere they could free up money for schools.
“We managed to create an additional $100,000 by way of really consciously looking through the budget and finding places where there was extra. There were wants, and we know that the school budget doesn’t get to have wants,” Lennon said.
She claimed that the city could cover any municipal cuts with the city’s $4 million in free cash, which Chief Financial Officer Marisa Batista clarified is down to $2.5 million.
“Ultimately, the question that you are being asked right now is, ‘Do you support the schools? Do you have the schools’ backs? Do you have the students’ backs? Is education what really matters to you,’” Lennon said.
Stanganelli remained firm in his stance, stating that the council has a responsibility to all residents and others in the city, not just students and teachers.
“We’re playing catchup, but we also have responsibility to all of our neighbors. We cannot put ourselves into an override position as much as I want to fully fund the schools, it’s just not feasible. I think my fellow councilors recognize that,” Stanganelli said
Councilor Jonathan Hickok said he was in the camp of not cutting things to close, and supported Gove’s recommendation of 3% to avoid the possibility of an override.
“Our schools, the Fire Department and our police consume most of our resources, but our residents also want infrastructure improvements, some amenities, and they deserve a lower tax burden. So the mayor cannot do this alone,” Hickok said. “Until all of our leaders collaborate to find radical solutions starting tomorrow, Amesbury’s staggering capital needs will remain mostly unfunded.”
Wheeler explained that the city is going to be facing many challenges, but the council did what it could for this year.
“We can actually fund this fully this year. Next year, though, is going to be a cliff,” Wheeler said.
Lennon first moved to raise the school budget by the School Committee’s recommended $903,631, which resulted in a 5-4 vote with Councilors Peter Frey, Anthony Rinaldi, Hickok and Stanganelli in opposition.
This meant the motion failed since the council needed a two-thirds vote to approve anything higher than Gove’s recommendation of $700,000.
Lennon followed with a motion for an $800,000 increase, which resulted in an identical vote, with the council then adopting Gove’s recommended $700,000 in an 8-1 vote.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
