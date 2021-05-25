AMESBURY — The Council on Aging is looking forward to welcoming back many of its members Thursday during a special outdoor social hour with Mayor Kassandra Gove and leaders of the Police and Fire departments.
The council has hosted a monthly Breakfast with the Chiefs for many years. It's an opportunity for the police and fire chiefs, other emergency services personnel, and municipal leaders to visit with seniors.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the breakfast meetings online where they have become known as Social Hour with the Chiefs.
But with COVID-19 vaccines being given to more people, the council has decided to turn this month’s social hour into a public gathering once again with a live, in-person edition beginning Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield said Gove, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan, acting Police Chief Craig Bailey and representatives from the offices of state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, are expected to be on hand.
"We're not calling this a welcome back event but this will probably be one of our most-attended programs so far this year," Arnfield said. “Anyone who has joined us for the Social Hour with the Chiefs in the virtual world can now come in person. They can come here and meet everyone."
Arnfield said the outdoor event Thursday has been planned to celebrate May as Older Americans Month and will take place in the Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center’s parking lot at 68 Elm St.
A shaved ice truck will offer frozen treats, Arnfield said. Face masks will be optional.
"The governor has told us there is no need for masks outside anymore," Arnfield said. "So, everything is getting sort of back to normal."
The social hour will also honor the volunteer Northern Essex Elder Transport drivers who have been bringing local seniors to their vaccination appointments.
"These are volunteer drivers who use their own cars and bring people to places that they need to go," Arnfield said. "So we want to thank the drivers who helped with transporting people to vaccine clinics."
Although the council has had to adapt to closings and reopenings during the pandemic, it has always offered some form of programming.
“We have something going on, all the time, whether it is exercise classes or bagged, picnic lunches Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays," Arnfield said. "We also have all kinds of craft classes and we even have our French Canadian discussion group meeting here for six weeks and continue to have support groups going on. We have been doing a lot of things on the patio and under the outdoor canopies."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
