AMESBURY — The number of positive COVID-19 cases remains steady in Amesbury but higher in Salisbury this week than last.
Jack Morris, the health director for both communities, said Monday that Amesbury has seven active cases, down from a week ago when there were eight.
“Some of them have dropped off as active cases,” Morris said. “That means they have either finished their quarantine or have been asymptomatic. So they are then taken off the list of active cases.”
Morris said the news out of Amesbury was good but he also warned there could soon be more cases.
He said Salisbury has nine active cases, which is up from six last week.
“I think we are looking at a huge increase, probably within the next 10 to 14 days,” Morris said.
“We should see a huge surge and then end up having to deal with it. Don’t forget that Boston is going to have their surge and then it vibrates out. So you have these urban areas that surge first.”
Morris had to shut down Salisbury Beach pizza restaurants Tripoli Pizza and Cristy’s Pizza over the weekend for attracting large crowds and said that restaurants offering to-go items need to implement managerial controls to maintain social distancing. A nearby ice cream shop was shut down for a short time Saturday but allowed to reopen later that day.
“Don’t forget that you are attracting people,” Morris said.
“That is the owner’s responsibility to get out and have a monitor to keep people (at a 6-foot) distance. You need to have monitors and set things up and set up barriers. This is a big responsibility, but you have to accept that responsibility if you want to open and do takeout. You can’t have crowds.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
