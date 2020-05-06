AMESBURY — The number of COVID-19 deaths in the city rose to seven Tuesday and the number of residents testing positive for the coronavirus jumped from 81 to 155 since Monday, the city’s health director said.
“That’s almost a 100% increase,” Health Director Jack Morris said of the positive COVID-19 tests. “Test results are flowing in now.”
The four people who died lived at either Merrimack Valley Health Center, the Elizabeth Calsey House or both, Morris said. The Elizabeth Calsey House includes assisted living residents at 15 Elizabeth St. and 286 Lion’s Mouth Road.
The National Guard was called out to assist with coronavirus testing at both facilities, according to Morris.
“They were mostly elderly people who were in the high-risk category,” Morris said of the victims. “They were 65 years old or older and the two most recent casualties were females. These are large facilities and they are all high-risk people. That is why we have the National Guard in there.”
A week ago, Merrimack Valley Health Center on Maple Street reported an outbreak of COVID-19 within its walls, prompting officials there to isolate sick patients and the city to call in the National Guard to begin testing staff and patients.
Morris said the cases were first reported to his department the previous week.
Merrimack Valley Health Center has 130 beds in private and semiprivate rooms. It is overseen by Vero Health Management and offers short-term care, long-term care and end-of-life care, according to its website.
On April 25, state public health officials said the 120-bed Maplewood Center rehabilitation facility at 6 Merrill Place reported having more than two but less than 10 COVID-19 cases. The data could include residents and staff, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Maplewood Center administrator Stephanie McPherson confirmed the DPH statement at the time but declined to comment on the exact number of cases at the facility. She also declined to say whether those infected were staff, residents or both.
Morris, who is also the health director in Salisbury, said Tuesday that the town saw a decrease of two COVID-19 cases and now has 36.
“I think those two people got transferred to a different town and have different addresses,” Morris said.
Morris has been a vocal critic of the state’s infectious disease reporting system, which he said could account for Amesbury’s recent spike in positive cases and fatalities as well as Salisbury’s decreasing numbers.
“There is a lag in reporting in the system,” Morris said. “They sent out an email this morning that said they had to do emergency maintenance on the system.”
