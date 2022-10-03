AMESBURY — Walden Local Meat Co. has unveiled its Thanksgiving lineup, including locally based New England Cranberry Co.
Walden Local Meat Co. is a community-based, direct-to-consumer share program that delivers meat to members’ doorsteps from farms across the Northeast. Each year, the program selects partners for Thanksgiving, prioritizing small, local businesses.
“Thanksgiving is such a pivotal moment and great opportunity from hosting and community and the importance of food,” said Mike Leahy, vice president of brand & marketing for Walden. “Our belief in the local food system and the value of keeping things local and investing in communities and actually building more resilient food systems is our overall philosophy.”
One of Walden’s many partners for its Thanksgiving lineup this year is New England Cranberry Co. Leahy said they are fans of the company’s products and process, and thought it would be a good complement to their turkey.
“Our turkeys are pretty different and truly special compared to what you might otherwise find in the grocery store,” Leahy said. “Just a richer taste, and we thought the cranberry chutney would be just a really nice pairing with that.”
Allison Goldberg and Ted Stux purchased New England Cranberry Co. in June 2003 after moving to Amesbury to be closer to family members. Goldberg said she loves her products but that the real validation comes from the feedback she receives from partners and the public.
“I love that their customers have great feedback on their box, on Walden’s products, and that we get to go along for the ride,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg said she is proud to partnered with a company such as Walden.
“They’re a family business, their ads make me laugh, which is a good thing, and they are doing the basics,” Goldberg said. “Our stuff is only natural ingredients, and that is their mantra as well, so I think for us it’s just such a nice accolade.”
Norm Zimmerman of Hoosick Falls, New York, and Tim Haws of Romulus, New York, will raise the turkeys for Walden Local Meat Co. The entire menu as well as additional information can be found at waldenlocalmeat.com.
In addition to unveiling its Thanksgiving menu, Walden says it is giving back this holiday season by offering its members an option to purchase meat on behalf of local food banks, including Abenaki Helping Abenaki and Pine Street Inn.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
