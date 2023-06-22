AMESBURY — Joy is in the air as the 123rd annual Amesbury Days celebration gets set to take over the city even if its annual fireworks display won’t take place until September.
The Fourth of July event that typically serves as the explosive finale of Amesbury Days was rescheduled for Labor Day after issues arose Monday regarding the mowing and management of Woodsom Farm, which hosts the fireworks.
The festivities begin today with the Amesbury Block Party hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Heritage Park Lower Millyard beginning at 5:30 p.m. The party is free but food, drinks and activities require tickets, which can be purchased for $1.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheila Beach said this is the 25th year of the event.
“It’s not our 25th block party because of COVID. In a couple years, we’ll be able to celebrate the actual 25th event, but it’s pretty awesome that it’s been around for 25 years now,” Beach said.
Beach shared what folks should expect.
“We’ll have the pony rides and all the restaurants will be there. We’ll have the beer truck,” she said. “We’re really excited to add some new, fun stuff this year though, too. We have a petting zoo, which we’re super excited about, and the four breweries will all be participating.”
She added that there will also be music and games.
The festivities will keep rolling Friday with Amesbury Days’ fifth annual Beer and Music Walk. Amesbury Days Organizer Eli Bailin spoke highly of the event.
“It is without a doubt the best brewfest you will ever go to because it’s not just a brewfest that’s got one location with nothing but craft beers. It’s something for everybody, and it’s four locations all within a short walking distance,” Bailin said.
He explained that each location will have a band, food truck and multiple vendors providing samples of their products.
“It’s like an adult trick-or-treat,” Bailin said, adding that tickets are still available but will likely be sold out come Friday.
The events keep coming throughout the weekend and into next week.
Saturday is jam-packed, with the citywide yard sale beginning at 8 a.m., drone racing taking over Woodsom Farm at 10 a.m., and Rad Pro Wrestling brawling at BareWolf Brewing starting at 4 p.m.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., people can get into the spirit of Pride Month with Amesbury Days’ Pride Celebration at the Upper Millyard Amphitheater.
One event Bailin said he expects to draw a lot of foot traffic next week is the free Kids Night scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 at Heritage Park.
“That’s going to probably get between 1,000 to 2,000 people,” Bailin said.
He noted that night will feature games, animals, giveaways, juggling and a magic show.
Bailin expressed his gratitude to the sponsors who help fund all these events.
“None of this is free, especially obviously the fireworks is a large expense. They really come through and it’s always the same ones year after year that don’t really ask for much in return. They pull out their checkbook and they’re very generous,” Bailin said.
Regarding the fireworks, Bailin acknowledged that he heard complaints about the move to Labor Day, a school night, and that there is a possibility the fireworks will be held on that Sunday instead.
For a full schedule of Amesbury Days, check out www.amesburydays.com/events.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
