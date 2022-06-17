AMESBURY — Fireworks, stand-up comedy and a silent disco will be just some of the highlights of the 122th annual Amesbury Days celebration when it begins next week.
The 13-day celebration of all things Amesbury unofficially kicks off with the return of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Amesbury Days block party at Heritage Park in the Lower Millyard on Thursday, June 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The block party traditionally has been held on the front lawn of Main Street Congregational Church. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to safety concerns brought on by the pandemic and will now be moved to the park.
Sheila Beach, community events coordinator for the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, said the move to Heritage Park should cause fewer traffic interruptions and show off an underutilized section of the city.
“This will give us more parking and will allow access to more of our appointment-based businesses, which would usually end up having to close for the night because people couldn’t get to them or access parking,” she said.
The block party will offer plenty of traditional favorites such as pony rides and a dunk tank, where Beach said Mayor Kassandra Gove is expected to take shifts.
“Heritage Park is such a pretty location and I feel like everyone keeps asking what it is,” Beach said. “So I hope after this, people will know where Heritage Park is and will end up enjoying it as much as I do.”
Amesbury Days event organizer Eli Bailin said he is looking forward to welcoming the Amesbury Beer and Music Walk back to the Lower Millyard on Friday, June 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Beer and Music Walk attracted more than 800 participants last year, according to Bailin, who said the event will take place in four locations. They are The Shed at Imarc at 21 Water St., the Chestnut Innovation Center at 11 Chestnut St., BareWolf Brewing at 12 Oakland St. and Heritage Park at 27 Water St.
Tickets run from $30 to $60 and can be found on the Event Brite website by searching for Amesbury Beer and Music Walk tickets.
“I would say we’re looking at about 1,000 people coming this year,” Bailin said. “This event tends to sell out, so you want to get your tickets now.”
The Lake Gardner Improvement Association will host an evening paddle at the lake on Friday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., as well as a sensory hike at Powow Hill on Saturday, June 25, at 9 a.m.
A citywide yard sale will be held Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Amesbury Days Pride Celebration will be in the Upper Millyard on Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Studio 2 Beatles Tribute will perform in the Upper Millyard on Monday, June 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and Kids Night will be hosted at Heritage Park in the Lower Millyard on Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Lafayette Club at 11 High St. will be the location for a comedy night featuring stand-up comedians Tony V, Christine Hurley and Jimmy Cash on Wednesday, June 29. The 18-and-over event will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. For tickets, search Event Brite for Amesbury Days Comedy Night.
“The event sold out last year and we have great comedians,” Bailin said.
The annual Amesbury Recreation Kids Day will be back at the Town Park on Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mel’s Record Shop has scheduled a free silent disco in the Upper Millyard on Friday, July 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Bailin said a silent disco features a DJ who plays three different types of music that is pumped into color-coded headphones which give listeners a choice of music for dancing.
“One of the channels will be top 40, then we will have a couple of other stations with say, classic rock. I’m not sure what the other one will be but it could be the Beach Boys or doo-wop or something like that,” he said. “So it is basically a big party where everyone is quiet and listening and dancing to the music.”
Bailin has attended a few silent discos and said they are a unique sight to see.
“It’s really funny to look at,” he said. “But the moment you put those headphones on, it is a party that is so much fun. Everyone loves it.”
The Amesbury Days 5K Run/Walk will start off at Heritage Park in the Lower Millyard on Saturday, July 2, at 8 a.m. To register, go to www.millenniumrunning.com.
Amesbury Days will come to an end with fireworks and music at Woodsom Farm on Monday, July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m., with a rain date planned for the following weekend.
For a complete list of Amesbury Days activities and times, visit amesburydays.com.
