AMESBURY — The annual Fourth of July fireworks will not go on this year as the 121st Amesbury Days has become a victim of COVID-19.
The 10-day annual celebration of the city was scheduled to run from the Chamber of Commerce Block Party kickoff event on Thursday, June 25 until the annual fireworks celebration on July 4.
Eli Balin, who is in his third year as Amesbury Days director, said Friday the current coronavirus shutdown has put a great strain on local businesses which sponsor the event.
"The planning of the events relies a lot upon the fundraising from sponsors to cover the costs of these events," Balin said. "This is not a good time to be approaching sponsors.
Balin said he took part in a conference call between himself as well as Mayor Kassandra Gove's administration and the city's Youth Recreation Department to let them know he doesn't feel comfortable moving forward with Amesbury Days in 2020.
"A lot of these businesses aren't doing so well and the question and whether or not we can have them is also in doubt," Balin said. "So it is better to make this announcement now, rather than wait until the last minute."
Balin added that he had entertained the idea of postponing the events until later in the year but he eventually decided against it.
"We had talked about doing it maybe at the end of August or in September," Balin said. "But, for Amesbury Days as a whole to try to put a whole week of events together, that's a lot to ask right now. Large gatherings aren't really going to happen any time before the summer."
