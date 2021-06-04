Amesbury Days to return this month

AMESBURY — The Amesbury Days Fourth of July fireworks celebration will be back on at Woodsom Farm this year after taking 2020 off.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many events last year, including the weeklong Amesbury Days celebration.
But organizer Eli Balin said he is proud to say the annual event is back on for 2021 beginning with the Amesbury Beer & Music Walk on June 25.
“There is an energy you can feel from the people who are very excited to be doing outdoor events again,” Balin said. “We are coming out of the back end of the whole COVID-19 thing so I’m a lot more motivated to be doing this right now.
“I love to do this and this is a reminder that we can’t take certain things in life for granted,” he added. “Ultimately, we are social people and we want to get out there. So it is nice to be doing something like this right at the end of the pandemic.”
Balin confessed that he was not initially planning on bringing the Fourth of July fireworks back this year.
“We had kind of assumed that when the state dropped most of the COVID-19 restrictions, that the Fourth of July fireworks would be the one thing we couldn’t do,” Balin said. “But it turned out that we can do the fireworks. It has been a tough year for a lot of local businesses, so fundraising has been a bit more challenging. But thanks to some private donors who have stepped forward, we are going to see them happen after all.”
Balin said the annual fireworks display costs about $10,000. He thanked local digital agency iMarc as well as Gould Insurance, Amesbury Chevrolet, Linden Financial Group and the Institution for Savings for coming through with generous donations.
“That’s just for the fireworks,” Balin said. “That doesn’t include music or anything else.”
Balin said he is excited to introduce the new Millennium Running/Green Stride Amesbury Days 5K on July 3.
“We are working along with Millennium Running on this 5K,” Balin said. “They are one of the biggest event producers in New England. So this will be a red carpet type of awesome 5K.”
Balin said the annual Carriagetown Car Show has been rescheduled for late September.
“We anticipate that will be back for Amesbury Days next year,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
