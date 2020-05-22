Amesbury recorded another death from COVID-19 complications Friday, raising the city's death toll to 20, while the state numbers for deaths and new positive tests dropped slightly in the past 24 hours.
Although a city spokeswoman could not give the age or sex of the latest victim, she said the person died in a long-term care facility.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury saw an increase of six positive cases of the virus, putting the total at 160.
The state Department of Public Health reported 80 deaths statewide in the previous 24 hours, down slightly from 82 the day before. DPH said there were 805 new cases on Friday, down from 1,114 the previous day. Since the pandemic began more than two months ago, 90,889 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. A total of 511,644 people have been tested in Massachusetts.
The DPH website on Friday said Atria Merrimack Place, a 139-bed assisted living center on Storey Avenue, Newburyport, was reporting between 10 and 30 positive cases. Port Healthcare Center, a nursing home on Low Street, Newburyport, had previously reported less than 10 positive cases.
In Newburyport, Mayor Donna Holaday reported that there are currently 67 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Monday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state DPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
Also on Friday, health director Jack Morris said that Salisbury still has 49 reported cases of COVID-19.
To follow Newburyport's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
