AMESBURY — Second-, third- and fourth-graders will be delayed going back to school one week while high school and middle school students will not return to their classrooms until further notice after the School Committee voted 5-1 to modify its hybrid learning model during an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.
The School Committee had voted 4-3 on Oct. 9 to move to a hybrid learning model beginning today, Oct. 19.
Under the hybrid model, students would return to their classrooms in a pair of cohorts, each learning in person two days a week while attending remote classes for the remaining three days.
But the School Committee called the emergency meeting on Friday. According to committee Chairwoman Mayor Kassandra Gove, a requirement by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education states that all online learning must have an “asynchronous” element.
“Despite best efforts, the technology in our district does not support a learning model that meets this requirement for all of our remote learners,” Gove said.
Under the modified hybrid learning model, kindergarten and first-grade classes, and students at Amesbury Innovation High School, will return to school as planned today.
“The special education population has a plan that involves increasing time for Tier 1 students starting next week and notifications and prioritization for Tier 2 students that is a priority for us,” Gove said. “We need to talk more about that.”
Second- through fourth-graders will begin returning to their elementary schools Oct. 26, while middle school and high school students will remain in the remote learning model until further notice.
Amnesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews voiced her concerns about when her students might return to their classrooms.
“I have students who are clearly saying that they need to be back in the building, back with a sense of normalcy,” McAndrews said. “I am wondering if there is any way to kind of get an idea on what may lie on the horizon for our students, and clearly, for some of the adults.”
Gove said the School Committee is scheduled for a check-in the first week of November and reminded them that the city’s information technology director, Tim McCue, told them he would need $400,000 to update the district’s wireless technology infrastructure.
“Gove said the city is putting the municipal CARES Act money toward the infrastructure work,” and McCue said he needed “a few months in order to do it.”
“My hope is that by January we can offer the hybrid model that we all want. But I don’t want to promise the community something we can’t deliver.
“My approach will be to prioritize the middle school and the high school for this work. That is obviously where the need is most. I can’t give you a date but we know that it is going to come quick,” she said.
“The sooner we find a solution for those 50 or 100 students, or however many we may have from each school who chose or wants to stay remote and that we can meet the DESE standard and offer them the traditional experience that they deserve, we can move forward. So, I think it is incumbent upon all of us to keep our heads in the game.”
Committee member Peter Hoyt called for unity in the community.
“I would ask, moving forward that, we as a community, do our best to work together and maintain patience as we move forward with this new, modified hybrid plan,” Hoyt said.
Gove, Hoyt, Maryann Welch, Abigail Jurist Levy and Kate Currie voted to move to the modified hybrid plan Friday, while Elaine Bucher voted against the measure. Mel Webster was not present for the emergency meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.