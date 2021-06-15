AMESBURY – Registered Democrats in Amesbury will hold a caucus on Saturday June 26, to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place virtually via zoom.
All Amesbury Democrats who want to participate virtually may register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlfumvpjMsG9Y1OFgUfc0XLXrEWGbBrgaN .
After registering, the virtual link will be emailed. This year’s state convention will be held on Sept. 25. The caucus starts at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in attending has to be signed in by 9:15 a.m. The convention’s purpose is to adopt a party platform, discuss party business and prepare for upcoming elections.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Amesbury. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by June 15, 2021 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Amesbury can elect seven delegates and four alternates to the convention.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6, 2021.
Any interested Amesbury residents who would like to attend the caucus or find out more about the Amesbury Democrats can email amesburydemocrats@gmail.com or call 978-378-0145.
