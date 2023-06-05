AMESBURY — Local Democrats will convene in person Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at the Nicholas Costello Transportation Center/Senior Center, 68 Elm St., Amesbury, to elect 10 delegates and four alternates to represent Amesbury at the 2023 State Democratic Convention that will be held Sept. 23, at the Tongas Arena in Lowell. At that convention, Democrats will meet to adopt a party agenda and/or platform. Amendments and resolutions will be voted on to that platform.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Amesbury 16 years old by May 23, 2023, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (ages 16 to 35) people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates after the caucus or by visiting massdems.org-convention.
For more information about Amesbury Democratic City Committee or for questions about the caucus, please contact chairperson Anne Ferguson at 978-378-0145 or email: amesburydemocrats@gmail.com
