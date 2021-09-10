Amesbury deputy chief recalls burying his brothers

AMESBURY — Jim Nolan had been working as an Amesbury firefighter for two years when six of his Worcester counterparts walked into a warehouse and never came out in 1999.
Thousands of firefighters made the trip to the western Massachusetts city from all over the world to mourn the “Worcester 6” that December.
Nolan and his firefighter brothers and sisters had no idea that their grief was about to be multiplied exponentially less than two years later in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.
Of the nearly 3,000 casualties of the terrorist attacks against the U.S. at the World Trade Center, more than 400 were New York City and New Jersey firefighters and police officers, as well as private emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“Everyone went on guard, pretty much. We didn’t know what was going to happen next,” Nolan said. “You would have to know that you are going into an impossible situation down in New York. All the training in the world couldn’t prepare you for something like that, you know? This was something that was on such a grand scale.”
Nolan, currently the Amesbury deputy fire chief, had taken part in a few ride-alongs with some of the Brooklyn and Manhattan fire companies that responded to the towers that day.
“It was really tough,” Nolan said. “I knew a few of the guys that were killed. I went on calls with them. These are guys who are just like anyone else. They put their shoes on, one foot at a time, and they are going to that call to do their best and help people. Then, they became the victims.”
Nolan said he and fellow Amesbury firefighters volunteered to head down to Manhattan to help with recovery efforts after the attacks. A team from the Newburyport and Amesbury fire departments eventually did work a shift a weekend later, he said.
“You had a lot of guys down there who were dedicated to working on the pile and finding their brothers. That was a lot of work for them,” Nolan said.
“I went to three funerals down there in one weekend. We were walking through the streets of Manhattan wearing our Class A uniforms. We were going to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for one of the funerals and there was a construction site close by,” he recalled. “All of the workers stopped working, they put all of their stuff down and started clapping for us. They also thanked us for being there as we were walking by.”
Nolan said the gratitude he and fellow firefighters felt in New York that fall continued upon their return to Amesbury.
“People were thanking us. They were coming up to us and shaking our hands and saying that we were their heroes,” Nolan said. “But, as time progresses, people forget. People still appreciate us and the job that we do but, when you have a huge event like that, it heightens the awareness. The same thing happened when the Worcester 6 happened. A year later, we were back to normal life.”
Nolan pointed out that an entire generation has sprung up in the 20 years since 9/11 with no firsthand knowledge of the event.
“That was a big hit on our freedom that day,” he noted. “We can’t forget what happened 20 years ago. You can keep it in the back of your mind but you should also respect the day and the sacrifices that were made on that day.”
The Amesbury Fire Department has hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony each September since 2002 and will be joining Newburyport firefighters on Saturday for a special ceremony beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bartlet Mall in Newburyport. Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire is expected to be the keynote speaker and will also bring a piece of the World Trade Center steel with him.
The Amesbury Fire Department will then have another, smaller memorial service at its School Street fire headquarters at 11 a.m.
“It will be a little smaller than some of the other years, but we will have a service at the firehouse and everyone is welcome,” Nolan said.
