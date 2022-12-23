AMESBURY — Department of Public Works Director Rob Desmarais, a familiar face along the city's roads for more than 20 years, will be stepping down next week, according to the mayor's office.
Desmarais, who will officially step down on Friday, began his career with Amesbury in October of 1998, and served under every one of Amesbury’s five mayors.
A press release sent out by Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office described Desmarais as being instrumental in the maintenance and expansion of Amesbury’s inner workings.
“For over 24 years, Rob has been dedicated to the success of Amesbury’s infrastructure. He has spearheaded countless capital improvements to the city. We thank him for his time here and wish him the very best in the future. While we name an interim director and begin our search for a permanent one, DPW, water and sewer staff will continue to provide excellent service to the residents of Amesbury”, Gove said.
According to the release, Gove anticipates naming an interim DPW director in the coming days to provide leadership while a search is underway to hire a new permanent director. The search will begin as soon as possible.
Amesbury City Council President Nicholas Wheeler, in a text, said he has "greatly enjoyed working with Rob over the past few years."
He's a consummate professional with decades of institutional knowledge, and I'm very sorry to see him go. While his departure is surely a major loss for the city, I'm sure he will thrive wherever he goes next. I wish him nothing but the best,” Wheeler said.
The DPW’s goal is to support and enhance the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors by providing services to manage and upgrade the city’s infrastructure in the most efficient manner. It provides design, construction and maintenance solutions for buildings, roads, traffic and drainage systems, trees, parks and cemeteries, sanitary sewers, water production and distribution, snow and ice management and solid waste and recycling collection to the public, according to the city.
The final project Desmarais was overseeing transportation improvements to the Point Shore neighborhood. Most recently in November it was decided as part of that project the Main Street would remain a two-way street, with the city taking steps to mitigate traffic speed concerns. The projects planned scope was from Rocky Hill Road to the Interstate 95 overpass and included new concrete curbed sidewalks, raised intersections, and crosswalks along with rapid flashing beacons.
Attempts to reach Deasmarais for comment were not successful.
