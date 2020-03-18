AMESBURY — Although he is happy to see that most people are being health-conscious these days, the Public Works director wants to make sure they're not gumming up the city's sewage treatment system by flushing "wet wipes."
According to Public Works director Rob Desmarais, anti-bacterial hand wipes do not disintegrate when flushed down the toilet like toilet paper does.
"Toilet paper disintegrates, it breaks apart," he said. "It doesn't bind up pumps, it doesn't wrap around any of the shafts or the pumps. The wet wipes do."
With many residents self quarantining to guard against the COVID-19 virus, plenty of those people are using wet wipes on a frequent basis, according to Desmarais.
“Now everyone is flushing these things in greater numbers than they ever have before," Desmarais said. "So we have to break down pumps, daily to remove the wipes. Those don't break up and they just wind around the pumps. Then they build up."
Amesbury has 29 water pump stations in the city, as well as a water pollution abatement facility on Merrimac Street and DPW crews are required to shut each pump station down in order to clear them of clogs.
"We have to go into the pump station and shut it down," Desmarais said. "Then we have to disassemble it and that is a lot more maintenance work then we normally have to do."
Newburyport also has a sewage treatment plant, located on Water Street in the South End.
Although the situation in Amesbury hadn't become critical as of Wednesday, if all of the city’s pumps back up at once, residents will begin to experience water backups into their homes, Desmarais said.
"We are not at that point and we are just asking people to throw those wipes away and not to flush them," Desmarais said. "Throw them out instead of flushing them."
