SALISBURY — An Amesbury woman accused of striking an acquaintance with her car last week and then speeding off was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and released on $2,040 cash bail.
Shantel Nardone, 29, of Macy Street was arrested by Salisbury police and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace and leaving the scene of personal injury.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Nardone to have no contact with the acquaintance. She is due back in court Aug. 3 for a pretrial hearing.
While the victim was hurled into the air after Nardone drove onto the sidewalk and struck her, she escaped serious injury, according to Salisbury police.
“Fortunately, the victim suffered relatively minor injuries to her right ankle, shin, knee, elbow and back,” Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski wrote in his report dated July 7. “Victim was evaluated by EMS (emergency medical staff), provided with basic first aid, however refused transport for further evaluation.”
Szymkowski wrote that the victim and Nardone knew each other from past encounters and the hit-and-run was the last in a series of encounters between them and others starting earlier in the evening.
On July 7 about 2:40 a.m., Nardone and a passenger drove to the same Beach Road address they had visited twice earlier. This time, Nardone left the car, stripped naked and began screaming toward the house. The victim then came out of the house and told Nardone and her passenger to face her. Instead, they got back into Nardone’s car and drove toward the woman.
“Victim stated the car then drove on the sidewalk for approximately 10 yards, striking and throwing her straight into the air before landing on the sidewalk,” Szymkowski wrote in his report.
Nardone then fled the scene. Police searched the area for the car but were unable to find the vehicle. The assault and battery was witnessed by a neighbor, corroborating the victim’s account.
The two earlier instances involved Nardone throwing a beer bottle at the woman’s car and then hours later driving back to the house and yelling for her to come outside and face her.
At the police station, Szymkowski learned Nardone did not have driver’s license. Based on the witnesses accounts and Nardone’s long track record of skipping court appearances, Szymkowski obtained an arrest warrant, according to his report.
In January 2018, Nardone was one of seven people arrested after Tewksbury police raided a Motel 6 room as part of a wider investigation of drug dealing at the motel and in the surrounding area.
Nardone and others were charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. Two of those arrested were charged with fentanyl trafficking over 10 grams, according to published reports.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
