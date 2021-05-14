AMESBURY — Some drivers will need to slow down a bit after the City Council lowered the city's speed limit from 30 to 25 mph Wednesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and District 1 City Councilor Pam Gilday recently co-sponsored a measure to lower the city's speed limit to 25 mph in thickly settled residential and business districts.
The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the measure, with District 5 Councilor Tim Kisieleski voting against, Wednesday night.
According to Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey, motorists going 27 mph in the effected districts shouldn't expect to see blue lights in their rear view mirror just yet.
"We have no anticipation of going out there and hammering the public because we just dropped the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph," Bailey said. "Public education will be the next step and signage will be another step in that."
Bailey said he is working with the mayor's office as well as the Public Works Department to come up with a public education campaign which would feature social media posts and more road signs.
"We want to get more accurate signage out there now to reflect the lower speed limit," Bailey said. "We will be working with communications director Caitlin Thayer to get the information out to the public on just why we dropped the speed limit to 25 mph."
According to Bailey, thickly settled residential neighborhoods such as the Collins Street area which includes Collins Street Park are the main catalyst for reducing the speed limit.
"We have diverted the traffic down Madison Street and by the Collins Street Park because of the Elm Street project over there," Bailey said. "That increases the traffic and, if you do 30 mph by Collins Street Park, you are going pretty fast.
"As it stands right now, if a police officer goes down there and takes radar, the majority of the public is going to be doing between 25 and 30 mph with the occasional speeder, if you will, who is doing 33 or 35 mph," he said. "By dropping that down to the 25 mph zone, that gives us a little bit more enforcement action on all these really small, thickly settled side streets. That will help keep the public safe."
Drivers should not expect to see new signs for at least another month, according to Bailey.
"We really want to start this educational process before the heavy traffic starts in the summer," he said. "But I don't want people to think that the Police Department was looking to drop us down to 25 mph so that we can hammer the public. That is not the case. It is in the best interest of public safety, especially for these thickly settled neighborhoods."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
