Amesbury eateries making outdoor dining a success

AMESBURY — A good deal of life returned to the city over the weekend after the Liquor License Commission approved temporary outdoor liquor permits for 15 local restaurants.
Last month, Mayor Kassandra Gove assembled a Business Economic Adjustment Team which has been working with local businesses to better position them for reopening after the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's economic reopening plan last week. On Friday, the city Liquor License Commission approved temporary outdoor liquor permits for the Amesbury Golf & Country Lounge, BareWolf Brewing, The Barking Dog Bar & Grill, The Barn Pub & Grille, Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar, Brewery Silvaticus, The COOP Rotisserie, Crave Brasserie & Wine Bar, The Flatbread Co., Fortune Bar, Grande Mexico XX, Market Square Bakehouse, The Morning Buzz Café, 99 Restaurant Amesbury and Yang Ming II.
The city has also placed concrete jersey barriers in front of The Morning Buzz and The Barking Dog to help create more outdoor dining space.
Jeff Nahas is the owner of The Barking Dog and said the outdoor dining space has been very helpful.
"This definitely helps us get back into the flow of things," Nahas said. "We were doing some to-go items but we opened up on Friday. We have five tables out there and it went well. It was constantly busy and people were out there relaxing."'
Ring Street also has been closed to accommodate outdoor tables for the barn and drivers will be able to make use of the horseshoe driveway in front of Crave.
Chamber of Commerce executive director Phil DeCologero said he thinks the city did an excellent job collecting as much feedback as possible before rolling into Phase 2 on Monday.
"This really has an unintended but fun side effect," DeCologero said. "You currently see the downtown alive with people and, if they were all inside, you wouldn't see them. Seeing them all down here, when you are driving here and seeing all of this life, is something that the community I think needs. So it has been fun to watch."
The city has also created a "parklet" in front of China Star and Ima Cake Bakery where a pair of parking spots were transformed into communal dining areas.
A half-dozen picnic tables have also been placed in the Upper Millyard amphitheater.
Shannon Hamilton is the general manager at The Flatbread Co., which was setting up a 70-80-seat outdoor service area next to the Upper Millyard in advance of their Tuesday reopening.
"We need to make sure that everyone is seated at least six feet apart and they're also setting up sanitation areas," Hamilton said. "The city has been great in working on this with us."
Craig and Teresa Difeo own the Grande Mexico XX restaurant at Carriagetown Marketplace on Route 110. The Difeos took over the former Papa Gino's location earlier this year with an intention to open by the spring but opened with 26 outdoor seats without alcohol service last week.
The restaurant's new outdoor liquor service began on Friday and Monday's beautiful weather had Salisbury residents Vita and Hayley Connors as well as Rhonda Cameron stopping by for lunch.
"I drove by the other day and saw this whole new place," Vita Connors said. "We love it, love it, love it. We used to come over here for the old Acapulcos which closed, so this area needed a new Mexican restaurant. It was wonderful to see this open."
The Difeos also own a Grande Mexico XX location in Haverhill, which Craig said he needed to keep running back and forth to for supplies to keep up with the demand in Amesbury.
"A lot of our Haverhill customers live in this area and they just travel to Haverhill," Craig Difeo said. "Now they are happy to have us here, right in their backyard. So it really has exceeded all of our expectations. People just really wanted to get out. We've got the 26 seats outside and we're doing the kind of business that we hope to do with the 100 seats we have inside. The town has really been extraordinary in helping us out."
"We can't wait to open up indoors," Teresa Difeo said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.