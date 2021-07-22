AMESBURY — A pair of City Council candidates recently returned their nomination papers to City Hall as the deadline for pulling papers quickly approaches.
At-large City Councilor Adrienne Lennon returned her nomination papers with 50 certified signatures to run for a second, two-year term, according to the city clerk’s office.
Lennon joins District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi in returning nomination papers to the clerk’s office.
At-large Councilors Steve Stanganelli and Scott Mandeville have also taken out nomination papers to run for another term, as have District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg but they have yet to return them to City Hall.
Incumbent District 1 Councilor Pam Gilday has not taken out nomination papers. Main Street resident Jonathan Hickok returned his nomination papers with the required 25 signatures and has been certified to run for the District 1 council seat, according to the city clerk’s office.
Incumbent District 3 City Councilor Matt Einson has not pulled papers to run again in his district but Winter Street resident Roger Deschenes has.
Incumbent District 5 Councilor Tim Kisieleski has also not taken out nomination papers for reelection but Spindle Tree Road resident Peter Frey has.
Incumbent School Committee member Peter Hoyt has returned his certified nomination papers while fellow committee member Abigail Jurist Levy has also pulled papers but has yet to return them.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has already been certified to run for another, two-year term while potential opponents, Republican state Rep. Jim Kelcourse and former Selectman Jim Thieverge, have yet to return their nomination papers.
Friday will be the last day for potential candidates to take out nomination papers from the city clerk’s office, which will be open that day until 5 p.m.
All signed papers must be returned to City Hall by Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 2 while a preliminary election could be held Sept. 14 if more than two candidates are certified to run for any particular office.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
