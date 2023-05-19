AMEBURY — Years of hard work poured into various environmental initiatives by Amesbury Elementary School students recently paid off when they were awarded the highest honor from the state’s Green Team program.
The Green Team, sponsored by the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Department of Environmental Protection, is an environmental club for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The program empowers students and teachers to help the environment through waste reduction, reuse, recycling, composting, energy conservation and pollution prevention.
The school was honored for its numerous initiatives, including a food rescue program and a recycling program, with the Green Team’s Environmental Eagles certificate – the top award presented.
“We were recognized with their grand prize, which was a $500 pizza party for the entire fourth grade, so we’re excited about that,” said teacher Bruce McBrien, who spearheads the school’s Green Team initiatives.
As to why fourth-graders were being feted with pizza, McBrien said they did the lion’s share of the food rescue work by inventorying everything saved and then analyzing it and preparing data for a presentation to the food service company and the principal.
“I really couldn’t feed the whole school, but it just fits really well for this team that’s been working with me since they were kindergartners on Green Team activities such as recycling in their classroom and participating in food rescue, that this has been their thing for four or five years,” McBrien said.
Principal Jim Montanari thanked McBrien for his efforts over the years.
“He’s retiring at the end of this year, but he has been instrumental and all I have said was I’ll continue what he’s been doing. That’s all he’s ever asked. and think that it’s a good tradition and it’s nice to have, so it’s definitely something that will continue at Shay,” Montanari said, referring to the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School that will open this fall.
McBrien said the school’s efforts began when they obtained blue recycling bins from the Department of Public Works to establish their schoolwide recycling program.
“We made it such that it wasn’t any more work for anybody,” he said. “We involved students in collecting the recyclables each week.”
He said they began their food rescue program after the staff noticed how much food was being wasted.
“For the most part, all the kids in elementary schools are handed the same lunch,” McBrien said. “So a kindergartner is handed the same lunch as a fourth-grader and it doesn’t take a big stretch of the imagination to realize that they don’t eat the same, so they were throwing away a large portion of their lunch.”
He said working with Mayor Kassandra Gove and the School Committee allowed them to establish the program.
“We were able to organize the kids and then educate the staff about rescuing food that was still usable, and that usable food included things like about prepackaged muffins, prepackaged crackers, chips, whatever wasn’t being eaten, including fruits and vegetables,” McBrien said.
McBrien said it took a little longer to gain traction compared to the recycling program, but described it as very successful once it got going.
“We were able to deliver a good quantity of food weekly to Our Neighbors’ Table downtown, and we’ve expanded to include dairy as well because we have access to a refrigerator that allows us to keep all the dairy items such as milk, cheese sticks, etc., refrigerated until they’re delivered to Our Neighbors’ Table, and it’s been a great effort,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
