AMESBURY — It will be back to school for elementary students on Monday and their teachers are looking forward to welcoming them back.
"We are ready," Amesbury Elementary School Principal Shannon Nolan said. "My teachers are happy, my students happy, and I know that my parents are happy."
Students across the city have been attending class in a remote/hybrid model where they were split into two cohorts.
Nolan said the state-mandated return to full in-person learning Monday will mark the first time her classes will be together in more than a calendar year.
"These are the kids that haven't been to school with each other since we shut down last year," Nolan said. "They've been split into two cohorts and now the classes will come together and be in one class."
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said Amesbury Innovation High School students will return to full, in-person learning April 12, while students at Amesbury Middle and High schools will return to class April 26.
Amesbury High School has been the host site for several COVID-19 vaccination clinics and many of the city's teachers have already received their first dose of the vaccine.
"Most of my people are getting their second dose this Saturday or Sunday," McAndrews said. "We really are ahead of the game because of the clinics."
McAndrews said she and her administration are also prepared for any side effects teachers may feel from their second vaccination shot.
"Some people have no reaction and some people have a significant reaction," she said. "So our principals are putting together anticipated coverage plans, just in case that we need additional support."
McAndrews added that she has put out a call for community support from "local celebrities" such as acting Police Chief Craig Bailey and School Committee members.
"It will really be kind of an exciting first day back," she said. "There will also be the possibility of some cameos from significant people within the community."
McAndrews asked parents not to send their children to school if they appear to be sick.
"Please communicate with the school if your child is having difficulty transitioning," she said. "Please be patient as we work through the drop-offs and pickups because we have more families returning to school."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
