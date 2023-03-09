AMESBURY — From educators to “Top Gun,” two staff members from Amesbury Elementary School are set to take to the skies Friday afternoon for the last STEM Day of the year.
Fourth-graders will help provide signals from the ground to Principal Jim Montanari and literacy coach Lisa Dupre as they fly over the school in a Cessna T182T. The flyover is being coordinated by school STEM coach and Civil Air Patrol member Jennifer Donais.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
Donais explained that this will be her fourth year coordinating such an event. In past years, Donais piloted the plane but she will be on the ground this year with students helping with the signals.
“I think it’s cool to pass on the baton to other people that wanted to try it,” Donais said. “I get two reactions when I ask other people if they want pilot the plane, I get either ‘absolutely not’ or ‘absolutely’ because they are so excited. There is no real gray area.”
Donais said she got involved with the Civil Air Patrol five years ago when she attended Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.
“That’s where you do all the simulations in space and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “And there were obviously teachers from across the country and my roommate at the time was like, ‘You need to sign up for this program called the Civil Air Patrol. You get to pilot planes, you get free STEM kits, you get STEM literature,’ and honestly, I thought it was too good to be true.”
Donais said she went on her first flight with her brother-in-law and had such a good time that she decided to look into bringing similar opportunities to Amesbury schools.
She said that on Friday, Sharon Ingraham of the Civil Air Patrol will speak to students to teach them about emergency signals and how they would use them on the ground. Donais said she has tableclothes for the students to make the symbols, which tie into what they are learning.
“What’s really cool about this is it fits really well with fourth grade in their English language arts extreme settings module,” Donais said. “My literacy coach, Lisa Dupree, just showed me the students are reading this survival kit book and the symbols are already in there.
“So we are going to give the kids the book to open up to that page so they can see how the Civil Air Patrol is using what’s in this true survival kit book that they are reading, to kind of make that whole connection.”
Dupre and Montanari will start at Lawrence Municipal Airport at 1 p.m.
“The Civil Air Patrol pilot will do a preflight where they look at the plane, make sure everything’s all good, and then they will get in the plane to start to come over to the elementary school,” she said.
Donais said Ingraham will arrive at 1:15 p.m. to teach the students about the symbols and at 1:45 p.m., they will be outside making the symbols. At 2:15 p.m., the educators will fly over the school.
She said the teachers and students are very excited. Donais said she does occasionally have to calm some nerves.
“I had to tell my reading coach, I keep telling her it’s like driver’s ed,” Donais. “It’s like there are two steering wheels, so nothing can happen because they are truly piloting the plane, but it’s like having a driver’s ed person next to you. So nothing can really like go wrong.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
