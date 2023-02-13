AMESBURY — A group of student hackers will become game designers with the help of a national math program as part of Amesbury Elementary School’s STEM Day.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and has seen a recent spike in popularity.
Amesbury Elementary School will host game designers from ST Math on Friday at 1:30 p.m. as school leaders use it to supplement their core curriculum.
ST Math is an instructional program for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade that uses the brain’s reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems.
This is done as students help a penguin named JiJi overcome obstacles by solving math puzzles. JiJi crosses the screen every time students successfully complete a puzzle, leading them to the next challenge.
“It’s like a video game,” school STEM coach Jennifer Donais said.
She explained that it is a conceptual understanding program and provided an example of a puzzle using flowers to illustrate how students learn.
“They will have petals for the ones, flowers for the tens and a bundle of flowers for the hundreds. So students can start to see how they can group things together, but more in a visual format away from all the math symbols,” Donais said.
Donais said she reached out to ST Math for a visit after a discovery she made in her colleague Ellen Elliot’s third-grade class.
“I went into her classroom earlier this year and I was shocked because I went in and I saw a kid packing the game system, which was crazy to me,” Donais said.
She said students using ST Math would have two “JiJi lives” and that the students in Elliot’s classroom collaborated and found a way around losing lives even if they got a wrong answer.
“It’s amazing that they were able to figure out the computational thinking skills to hack the system,” Donais said. “But then we had a conversation with them about how now as a teacher, I don’t know that you guys are losing JiJi lives, so it’s hard for me to know when I can support you.”
Donais said she reached out to ST Math to let it know about the hack and also to see if someone would be willing to speak with the students who hacked the system to explain how it would be fixed.
“It’s actually turned into the kids making their own ST Math games and making videos that they’re going to describe their games to the ST Math game designers,” Donais said.
Donais explained that early in the week, students will send their video describing their game design to the people at ST Math. Then on Friday, ST Math designers will provide feedback to the students and also explain what is being done to fix the hack.
In what Donais described as a complete coincidence, Friday will also be JiJi Day at Amesbury’s public schools. Students will be celebrated for their progress so far with ST Math and there will be raffles and students dressed up like JiJi the penguin.
