AMESBURY — Few things grab children’s imagination like the vast mysteries of space. So when teachers at Amesbury Elementary School received the opportunity to bring in an expert from SpaceX, they knew students would be over the moon.
Nicole Giallongo of SpaceX spoke with third-graders in a video call Tuesday. SpaceX is an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher and satellite communications corporation founded in 2002 by Elon Musk.
Giallongo is a member of the SpaceX recovery team, which is tasked with recovering capsules and the equipment within after they return from space. Her aunt Kate Richards works at the school and asked her niece if she could speak to the students.
Richards said she reached out because the third-graders had just begun the space unit of their “Wit and Wisdom” curriculum.
“We had the kids come up with a bunch of questions,” Richards said.
Students gathered in teacher Ellen Elliott’s classroom to listen to Giallongo.
Giallongo explained why she had to reschedule their meetup, originally scheduled for March 17.
“The reasoning why I couldn’t meet with you guys is we just got off of an all-female mission,” she said. “The whole boat crew was all female. and then my crew that I was with was all female as well. So we did the cargo capsule that launched, I believe on the 14th, from Sierras 27. and that was the first female mission to ever happen.”
Giallongo showed photos of the mission, including her and a crew of more than 30 women aboard a massive boat. She explained that most of her work is done on the ocean since that is where the capsules land when returning.
“So coincidentally, we had the all-female mission in March during National Women’s Month. The importance of that is to show you young ladies in there that this job can be done by women. and again, that’s probably the smoothest mission I’ve ever been on,” she said.
Giallongo explained that she got her start with SpaceX thanks to connections she made as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Marines for five years.
“I went all over the world. Then, I came back from the Marine Corps, got out in 2013,” she said. “I actually went to school to be a zookeeper, and that just wasn’t my thing that I wanted to do. So I ended up going to school for commercial diving, which is construction underwater and welding. and then I met up with an old Marine friend of mine that had a job in SpaceX and my military career as an aircraft mechanic is how I got my job.”
Giallongo answered questions sent in advance before moving on to live questions from the students and teachers. She spoke to the class for 45 minutes.
The questions from students included whether she had she seen a rocket explode; Do rockets sink? How long does it take to get to the moon? What would happen if Earth blew up?
Students were particularly excited to hear Giallongo speak about her boss, Musk, as she explained his various businesses.
“Elon Musk owns SpaceX. He also owns Tesla and Neuralink as well as Starlink. He is from South Africa. He’s my boss and I know he’s quite famous with everyone,” Giallongo said.
Elliott said she appreciated how Giallongo managed to tie the ocean and space together as she spoke about how her team spends a lot of its time at sea recovering capsules that returned from space.
“We spent months on exploring the ocean so they could make that connection and then the connection to space,” Elliott said of the students.
“I will probably tie some writing assignments into it and get some feedback from the kids,” she added. “I think it’ll be interesting to see what they say.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
