AMESBURY — Students preparing to put together their own newscasts will have the opportunity to learn from a well-known face.
Reporter and anchor Glenn Jones of NBC Boston and New England Cable News visits Amesbury Elementary School on Monday to help prepare fourth-grade students for their latest STEM Week Challenge.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM coach Jennifer Donais said that for their latest STEM Challenge, students will create their newscasts based on what they have learned in class.
Donais said she paired with literacy coach Lisa Dupree to combine the students’ science module on natural disasters with their English language arts module on extreme settings.
“They are reading books about people in the mountains and all this kind of stuff, and at the same time, they are learning their science standards about national disasters,” Donais said.
She said that as part of the focus on natural disasters, students will prepare and share their own mock natural disaster broadcasts.
“There is going to be a news anchor, and then we are going to have different people doing different stories and interviewing the students in different groups,” Donais said. “I think we have two groups per classroom, so they are bigger groups, around eight students to a group.”
She said different angles would be taken during the broadcasts, such as displaying an innovative emergency kit created by the students.
Donais said her colleague Cara Ripley, who teaches third grade, was able to reach out to Jones through her husband and ask if he could visit the school. She said Jones will help to get the students started with their own broadcasts by sharing his knowledge.
Donais said she has enjoyed being able to make her STEM Challenges more career focused.
“We started the year off actually with that career fair for our sixth grade, which has brought me to the realization to bring more of these careers inside the school,” she said. “Because we know that STEM careers are on the rise and there are going to be a ton of STEM careers when these students graduate from high school, getting them to be exposed to them I think is really important.”
She credited the school’s classroom teachers for supporting students and helping to make each STEM Challenge a success. Donais said she loves seeing how much the students enjoy them and how engaged they are in the challenges.
“I think they will always remember these days,” she said.
Donais said it is hoped the students will complete their newscasts by Friday.
She said technology teacher Bruce McBrien and Russ Monroe of Amesbury Community Television will help with the students’ newscasts.
“I was just going to make them on this website called Flipgrid, but they are really helping us make them a little bit better in quality with video cameras, microphones, the green screen, and really making the broadcast come alive,” Donais said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.