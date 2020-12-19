AMESBURY — Local students keep making waves in the math field with three winning the STEM Week Challenge.
Massachusetts STEM Week is a statewide initiative designed to get more students involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The third annual STEM Week was in mid-October, and Amesbury fifth-grader Tristan Rimington took first place in the K-5 grade challenge.
Local eighth-grader Alice Moulton won the challenge for sixth through eighth grades, while classmate Thomas Miller took third place.
Amesbury Middle School math coach Jennifer Donais led a group of students to the Massachusetts STEM Week showcase in Boston last year. Donais was delighted to say that her students took three of the top prizes statewide this year and won the middle school a free year of the ST Math and Project Lead the Way programs.
"We went straight to the top this year," Donais said. "We had only one grade level take place in it last year, this year we had three. So, I think the teachers were much more excited this year and they knew more about it."
Rimington designed an original, turtle-themed math game for the challenge and will have the opportunity to present the winning game design to the team at the New England Aquarium.
Moulton and Miller designed a modified refrigerator for people with paralysis and will be given the opportunity to discuss the winning design with executives from Dell Technologies.
