Amesbury family's holiday light show stays bright in 2020

AMESBURY — Kyle Mallett and his family have spent the past two Christmases putting on an ever-growing holiday light show on their South Martin Road front lawn and they weren't about to let a global pandemic slow them down.
"We've got room to park roughly 14 cars along the front yard," Mallett said. "The idea is to run more shows that are shorter to be able to move the potential line of cars through more quickly and get more people to see it, yet still be compliant with the restrictions."
The Amesbury Holiday House light show is expected to begin at 19 S. Martin Road on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and run until Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Families traditionally park along South Martin Road to watch the Mallett light show each holiday season, which offers its own natural social distancing. But Mallett said he also wants to keep the show running along this year and he has limited each event to no more than 25 people.
"We are going to run the show, every 20 minutes, starting at 6 p.m. and running until 8 p.m.," Mallett said. "The show lasts about 15 minutes and that way, we can keep everyone inside their cars. Or, if they want to get out, they need to stay between their front and back bumpers or between the passenger side of their car and the rope line at the front of the property. That way, they are naturally socially distanced."
Over 1,000 people came to see the Amesbury Holiday House last year, which Mallett said better prepared him to deal with the 2020 version.
"We would have 50 to 75 people standing in my driveway in an area that is 20x20. Obviously, in a year like this, that does not work," Mallett said. "By instituting this new system, right off the bat, we are hoping to combat having to worry about any sort of issues with people gathering."
Mallett and his wife Sarah took over the title of the city's biggest holiday celebrants when Old County Road resident John Edmands retired his family’s Amesbury Christmas Lights Extravaganza after 11 years in 2017.
The Malletts flipped the switch on Edmands' 40,000+ Christmas lights in 2018, they added another 20,000 lights for their second show in 2019 and were ready to add a 40-foot tall mega Christmas tree for 2020. But the mega tree however had a run in with a rainstorm earlier in November and has been replaced with a smaller version to anchor the show.
The Amesbury Holiday House has also given the Mallett family a chance to give back, they have been collecting donations for Toys for Tots each year and 2020 will be no different.
Mallett also said that he and his family have another cause this year that is close to their hearts that they wish to promote.
"We have a friend whose daughter has been diagnosed with late infantile metachromatic leukodystrophy, " Mallett said. "We didn't know anything about this until our friends received this diagnosis for their 2-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, this is a disease that is very progressive and she is already showing a lot of the signs."
Children aren't normally screened for metachromatic leukodystrophy at birth but, the sooner it is detected, the better the treatment, according to Mallett.
"They are incurring a lot of medical expenses beyond their capabilities to handle them," he said. "So, in the spirit of the season, we will be collecting any sort of cash donations and use those to try and help out the family with the costs of their medical bills."
He said he and his family never questioned whether they would be putting on their holiday show this year.
"We knew that we were going to do it and we wanted to do it bigger," Mallett said. "So, they're never really was any question about it. We want to draw a bigger number of visitors every year so that we receive more and more donations to support more children in need across New England in partnership with Toys for Tots. Obviously, this year has some additional, special meaning for us as well."
Amesbury Holiday House Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AmesburyHolidayHouse
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
