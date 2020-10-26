Amesbury father rebuilds laptops, donates them to families

AMESBURY — A local father began fixing up old laptops for students and teachers in need after learning that the school district’s order for Chromebooks was placed on back order.
Jeffrey Williams, a former elementary school teacher who has spent the last 20 years working in information technology, said it was late August when he heard that the School Committee’s purchase of hundreds of Chromebooks for the district might not arrive until late November or early December.
Williams has a daughter, Eleanor, who attends Amesbury Middle School and he knew she would be fine because of his background in technology, but he worried about other families.
“There were over 100 families that we know of that didn’t have the proper technology,” he said, whether they had an outdated or inadequate device or just didn’t have one at all.
“I just decided that I apparently had time in my life that I didn’t have, but I was going to help,” Williams explained.
“I was raised that way,” he said. “If you see someone who needs help and you have the ability to help, then that’s what you should do.”
So, Williams started by fixing up some old laptops he had at home that he acquired through his work in IT. He sold a few of those after repairing them and used that money to get to work.
Williams’ purchases old laptops and parts from Bytefixx, a computer repair and electronic recycling service in Kensington, New Hampshire.
“When corporations, school districts — you name it — decide to upgrade all of their computer equipment, Bytefixx goes in and they buy it all up,” Williams said, noting he’s a frequent customer.
Williams happened to take a trip to Bytefixx one day, just after a shipment of 800 laptops and Chromebooks arrived.
“I haggled with them and told them what I was going to try to do with them,” he said. “They were willing to sell them to me at a wholesale price because they didn’t have to do anything to them. I would bring them home and do what I needed to do to refurbish them and get them ready.”
That’s when Williams decided to create a GoFundMe page so people could help out if they felt inclined to do so.
“I’m not keeping any of the money for myself,” he said. “I’ll put every dollar toward these machines for students.”
Williams said he has lost track of the number of trips he’s taken to Bytefixx to buy as many laptops as he can.
The time he spends on each laptop or Chromebook also varies with some devices beginning as just a box of parts. Some devices only require 30 to 45 minutes of Williams’ time, while others need a lot more repairing and take several hours to fix.
He’s even put his family to work, including his 20-year-old son Kenneth, who graduated from Amesbury High School in 2018.
As of Thursday, Williams said he distributed over 80 refurbished devices — free of charge and no questions asked — to students and teachers in need.
“Like anybody right now in our community, a year ago at this time, you may have been riding high and comfortable and felt great about life, and now you’re unemployed and you can’t pay your bills,” Williams said, saying no one, including his own family, is immune to the effects of this pandemic.
His wife, Elizabeth Hockmeyer-Williams, lost her job earlier this year, he said. She turned it around, though, and opened her own photography business, E-lluminations.
Williams said he knows “everyone’s struggling” and so he doesn’t look down on anyone who cannot afford to donate to this cause.
“I’m just trying to help where I can,” he said.
To learn more or to donate to the project, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pnuns-laptops-for-learning.
