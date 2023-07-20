AMESBURY — The Fire Department is looking to bolster its fleet as a new ladder truck prepares to hit the streets. At the same time, efforts to repair its out-of-commission rescue boat continue to ramp up.
The department’s new E-One Typhoon 100-foot Quint, which arrived in early June, was acquired through an Assistance to Firefighters Grant of approximately $945,000, with the city matching approximately $250,000.
Speaking about the new ladder truck, Fire Chief Jim Nolan said folks should expect to see it fully operational sooner rather than later.
“Between the end of this week and the end of next week, we’ll be going into service,” Nolan said.
He explained that a Greenwood Emergency Vehicles representative, which distributes the truck, was training department employees.
The department is also going over driver-operator qualifications for the ladder truck to get people up to the NFPA 1002 standard. This standard identifies the minimum job performance requirements for career and volunteer firefighters and fire brigade personnel who drive and operate fire apparatus.
Nolan said one reason for such in-depth training is that approximately two-thirds of the department has not worked on a ladder truck or are haven’t in quite awhile.
“They have to get used to placement of the vehicle, the weight of the vehicle, they have to watch for overhead wires if they want to throw the ladder,” he said. “It has jacks that come out from the sides that they have to watch for placement.”
Nolan said he has spent some time behind the wheel of the vehicle himself, explaining that he had to get used to its top-heavy nature compared to other vehicles in the fleet.
“It’s got the extra weight of the ladder on the roof on the top,” Nolan said.
He noted that he is coordinating with his staff and other chiefs to have an open house and blessing for the new ladder truck, which he hopes will coincide with the arrival of a new ambulance.
“I’m expecting that within the next week also, so I’m trying to coordinate both vehicles at the same time so people can see them and see where their tax dollars go,” Nolan said.
As for the department’s ongoing efforts to get its rescue boat back on the water, Local 1783 President Carl Rizzo said the union recently got a quote from Riverfront Marina regarding a repair estimate.
“The total was like $9,990. That was the number the union was able to get,” Rizzo said.
Nolan said he presented the quote to the mayor’s office and has had discussions with Police Chief and Harbormaster Craig Bailey about using his boat and Jet Ski in the interim.
“He has offered for members of my department to go out with him while he is patrolling the river with the harbormaster boat to see the operation of the boat, et cetera. And I have offered that out to my members. It’s just something that they’ll do while they’re on duty,” Nolan said.
City Communications Director William Donohue said he was aware the quote for the boat had been presented to the administration.
“We are only one month into the fiscal year and this expense was not budgeted for. I am sure the mayor and the fire chief will be in discussions about this and any ancillary expenses surrounding returning the boat to service,” Donohue said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
