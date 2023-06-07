AMESBURY — The Fire Department ended a two-year endeavor to replace its ladder truck when a new, shiny red E-One Typhoon 100-foot Quint was delivered Friday.
Fire Chief Jim Nolan said the truck’s early arrival was a pleasant surprise.
“We contacted the distributor and we were able to get this truck,” he said. “We were scheduled for our ladder truck to be coming in October or the end of 2024 because we had already had one ordered, but this was able to be brought in and moved in quicker. We desperately needed the truck, so this fills a big void in our department.”
He said the department was able to purchase the vehicle at a minimal cost to taxpayers.
“This truck was acquired through an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, we received approximately $945,000 from the federal government. The city had a match of approximately $250,000,” Nolan said, adding that the truck could last up to 25 years.
Mayor Kassandra Gove praised the department’s ability to secure a grant for the new truck.
“I commend the Fire Department staff for successfully acquiring the grant to nearly fully fund our purchase of a new ladder truck,” she said. “These trucks are expensive and challenging to fit into a capital plan based on their intermittent replacement schedules. The new truck will support our delivery of high-quality service to the community at a reduced burden to our taxpayers.”
The truck is expected to be in service by early July. Nolan elaborated on the new truck’s duties.
“It will be our second truck out the door on consecutive calls, but it will be treated as a ladder truck when we go for a fire,” the chief said. “If a community calls for a ladder truck, it’ll be used as a ladder. We have water capabilities with it.”
He said before the truck hits the streets, the department will receive training from the distributor, Greenwood Emergency Vehicles.
“They have a training guy coming out at the end of this week and the beginning of next week to train all four groups and everybody will be trained on the truck. Then, they’re going to have to go out and do training on the truck itself. After that, we’ll go right into service,” Nolan said.
The Quint’s arrival means Amesbury firefighters will no longer need to call the Salisbury Fire Department for its ladder truck when responding to emergencies, according to Nolan.
“This will allow us to not rely so much on mutual aid responding in with a ladder truck. When we go out for a fire, we only run an engine,” he said.
“A ladder truck gives us a ladder and a reach,” Nolan added. “So to have a ladder to a call right away, we could potentially save lives quicker if people are trapped on upper floors of a building.”
Nolan said the department has a great relationship not only with Salisbury, but with other mutual aid municipalities.
“Right now, we are running a Salisbury engine because my Engine One is out of service and we’ve had that for about two weeks. The communities around us understand what we are up against apparatuswise,” Nolan said.
Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan explained how his department has assisted Amesbury with its ladder truck.
“What we do is anytime that they have a serious call, like a report of a fire in a building or a chimney fire or any type of incident where they would require a ladder truck, we send it through mutual aid staffed by Salisbury firefighters,” Carrigan said.
He said all area fire departments rely on mutual aid from other communities.
“Anytime we can lend a hand and pay that back, we’re certainly grateful to do it,” Carrigan said.
Nolan explained how having the additional truck will help with maintaining the other vehicles.
“We can run it as an engine if needed on a second call where an engine is required and give our older engine a break,” he said. “The old engine is 14 years old and it’s run all the time, so it does need regular maintenance and everything. So this will allow us to be able to maintain them.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
