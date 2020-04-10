AMESBURY – An Amesbury firefighter was determined to be positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening, a day after being tested for the potentially deadly virus, according to Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office.
The firefighter, who was not named, has been in isolation at home since being tested Wednesday at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
“No other Amesbury firefighters are currently experiencing symptoms of any kind,” Gove said in an emailed statement to The Daily News.
Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush said due to the nature of a firefighter’s job and the continuing spread of the coronavirus, it was only a matter of time before one of his firefighters would test positive.
“These first responders are constantly put in situations where they may come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or who is an asymptomatic carrier. We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff and everyone in the community safe. We took action quickly on this matter and continue to take precautions with our staff to keep them healthy and continuing to support the Amesbury community,” Berkenbush said
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said that as of Friday at noon, none of their firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re all OK here, no issues,” Carrigan said.
According to the city of Amesbury, the current work schedule for firefighters is 24 hours on, 24 hours off, 24 hours on, then five days off.
“This firefighter had just completed five days off when they came back to work," Gove’s statement reads. "They were in the building for less than 15 minutes when their supervisor learned that they were experiencing a cough and sore throat, and asked them to leave the building while they made arrangements for the firefighter to get a COVID-19 test. The firefighter was able to get a test within two hours and then was immediately sent home to isolate."
Current CDC guidance for emergency responders is to report to work if not experiencing any symptoms. Every Amesbury firefighter takes their temperature twice per day and reports that to their supervisor, and is also required to report any symptoms.
In March, the Amesbury Fire Department changed its protocols for how it responded to calls, as well as for cleaning the fire station and equipment. The fire station gets cleaned and sanitized top to bottom twice a day, along with the equipment, including ambulances, fire trucks and other vehicles. The Amesbury Public School Department loaned disinfecting spray guns to emergency responders while the schools are closed, to be used to disinfect buildings and equipment.
Amesbury Firefighters Local 1783 President David Carpentier said his union was grateful not only to the Gove administration but to the public in making sure firefighters had what they needed to do their jobs amidst a pandemic.
“We’re going to continue working and pushing through. That’s what we’re going to do,” Carpentier said.
“I’m grateful to all of our emergency responders for their support of our community. Especially now, they put themselves in harm’s way every day to take care of us,” Gove said. “I know they are taking precautions to keep themselves and all of us safe, and I am impressed with the extent of their planning and the new protocols they have implemented."
She said in her statement first responders "are an integral part of the health of our community and we need to do everything we can to keep them healthy and safe, which will in turn allow them to help us when we need it.”
The regional dispatch asks all callers a series of questions to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, trouble breathing) before sending a response team out. Based on the scenario, the response team will use personal protective equipment, and will also ask the patient to come outside if possible rather than entering a home. They continue to provide the best care while working to limit contact with surfaces and areas that may spread the coronavirus.
