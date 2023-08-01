AMESBURY — The Fire Department’s Cassandra "Cassie" Johnson and Paul Conley became the most recent graduates of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.
As part of graduating firefighters Class 312 representing the departments of Amesbury, Chelsea, Devens, Gardner, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Peabody, Swampscott, Watertown and Winchester, Johnson and Conley scored above the class average in testing and had low deficiencies.
Conley began his career in Amesbury in September while Johnson started in October. Both have shown tremendous dedication to their training and to the department, according to Fire Chief Jim Nolan.
“I am very proud of Cassie and Paul. The recruit program of the Massachusetts Fire Academy is a very intense, rigorous program. Their days start with an hour-plus ride to the academy, followed by physical therapy, testing, drills, lectures, and an hour-plus ride home. The recruits also have home studies to complete," Nolan said.
In the intensive, 10-week training program, students receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under nonfire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions.
To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search-and-rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires.
Upon successful completion of the program, students have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified for the level of firefighter I and II, and hazardous materials first responder operational level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
“It is great to see Paul and Cassie’s dedication and commitment to the City of Amesbury and to Amesbury Fire," Mayor Kassandra Gove said. "The rigorous training they went through prepares them for the many different scenarios they may encounter. I look forward to seeing their careers here in Amesbury progress as they continue to learn on the job."
